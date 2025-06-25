Dolls, Perfidy and ‘Tea, Boo’: Enter the Keke Palmer Cinematic Universe

“There’s dolls, there’s cooking shows, there’s a variety show. There’s even a show within the show within the show – come on, a little embedded narrative!” Keke Palmer hilariously tells Gay Times of her new visual album, Just Keke.

A vivid and unfiltered chronicle of the actress and singer’s lived experience with fame, motherhood, heartache and reinvention, the 18-track collection is a genre-hopping odyssey and a visual feast — complete with fierce choreography, cinematic sets, high-concept fashion and nods to icons like Whitney Houston and Audrey Hepburn. It’s all as unpredictable and camp and unapologetically Keke as you’d expect.

“Just Keke is actually a great intro to somebody that has never been introduced to me before, because it shows everything I do,” says the Scream Queens icon. “I feel like this project really encompasses everything I bring to my artistry, and all the different mediums I use to tell these different stories about myself and the things that I’m interested in.”

Read ahead (or watch below!) if you want some ‘Tea, Boo!’ — as Keke Palmer reflects on the process behind her triumphant third album, why “everything that I feel and believe to be great is from the gays,” and, of course, those “perfidious acts, chile!”

Keke Palmer, babe, you look beautiful.

Oh my gosh, thank you! And you sound beautiful. [English accent.] ‘Hello, babe.’ I love it.

This album is tremendous, Keke. Also, the visuals?! It’s like you took everything that people love about music videos and just did it.

Yeah, I mean, it’s definitely a lot of my inspirations and things that I love growing up, whether it be a dope soundtrack or just a good dance video or stories. I think ultimately that’s at the core of everything that I love is good storytelling, and so I definitely want to bring that to the project.

Let’s start with the song – the New Gay National Anthem – ‘Tea Boo’.

Yes! Yes. Now that’s the ‘Tea, Boo.’ Period! ‘Tea, Boo’ is one of my ultimate favourites on the album. When we were writing that song… It’s so funny because we were in the studio and I’m literally talking to Nora, one of my best friends. I was like, ‘Can I have some tea, boo?’ And the guy that was working with us in there, Mark, was like, ‘What’s tea boo?’ I’m like, ‘No, I was saying tea, comma, boo.’ And then he was like, ‘Well, wait a minute – tea boo needs to be a song!’ Next thing you know, ‘Tea Boo’ arrived.

When creating the song and video for ‘Tea, Boo’, when you were choreo-ing the f**k out of that set as Keke Hepburn, did you know that the gays were going to be go feral over it?

My gosh. Well, I could only hope because the gays have lifted me up. I mean, if I can do anything that can say, that can live, that can give ‘Tea Boo’, I would be so thrilled because they have given me life since the time I was born. Honey, everything that I feel and believe to be great is from the gays. And so if ‘Tea Boo’ gives them a little bit of life, then I’m living for that.

And you’re dropping it in the middle of Pride Month! Thank you.

I was so sad because I was working on my show, The Burbs, so I didn’t get a chance to do any of the usual events that I do during Pride Month. So, I was so disappointed about that. But I’m hoping that they can get into this album and that I can start doing some more dates, and we can just get into some little tea brunches! I’m looking for a little brunch ball moment, so I’m excited for all that to come. I’m so glad that the album is coming out this month, and glad we’re celebrating. But yeah, I wish I could have actually gone to more events like I usually do.

I have to ask, what else at the moment for you is ‘Tea, Boo’?

Oh my gosh, what else at the moment is ‘Tea Boo?’ I mean, this whole album is tea. I’m dropping tea not only in ‘Tea, Boo,’ but in all of the music. I’m giving you the full tea on me. It’s just like in ‘125 Degrees’ when I say, “I’m spilling my own tea.” Like, honey, what’s tea is this album. I’m very excited for people to get into it because, for me, it was so cathartic. The experience of expressing myself in this way that I feel you can only do when you feel really safe, obviously, which I did with Tayla Parx, who’s been my best friend for a long time, who executive produced the album, but then also through music. Music is to me, one of the best channels to be able to express the deepest parts of oneself. That’s probably the biggest tea of all right now.