After going viral at Sundance earlier this year, James Sweeney and Dylan O’Brien’s upcoming film Twinless finally has a release date.

According to Variety, the upcoming queer dramedy has finalised a deal with Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate, with a theatrical release set for 5 September.

Sweeney, who also serves as the writer, director and producer of the film, said in a statement: “I’m delighted to pair up with Roadside and Lionsgate to bring our film into theaters nationwide. I’m holding ample space for Twinless and look forward to overthinking future press quotes.”

Roadside Attractions co-presidents Eric d’Arbeloff and Howard Cohen praised Twinless as a “genuine comedic crowd pleaser and sophisticated examination of male friendship in the internet age”.

They continued to praise O’Brien’s dual performance, calling it “nothing less than a star-defining turn,” while noting that Sweeney “declares himself a generational talent both in front of and behind the camera.”

They added: “We are confident the film will connect with theatrical audiences nationwide as strongly as it did at Sundance.”

David Permut, producer, added: “The sharp comedy depicts complex characters in such an irreverent, emotional and hysterical way. The chemistry between Dylan and James is absolutely combustible and it’s a film that is best seen in a theater.

“I know we have found the right home at Roadside Attractions.”

Twinless follows two young men who meet at a support group for people who have lost their twin. As they bond over their shared circumstance, the pair form an unlikely and intense friendship.

The black comedy was met with overwhelming critical acclaim, boasting a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with praise directed at Sweeney and O’Brien’s performances, as well as the former’s depiction of— in the words of The Hollywood Reporter— “dry humor, gutting devastation, and emotional poignancy”.

At Sundance, it premiered in the U.S. Dramatic Competition category, where it won the Audience Award.

Following Sundance, several scenes featuring Sweeney and O’Brien’s characters engaging in sexual intercourse were leaked on social media. A Sundance spokesperson condemned the leaks, stating the organization is committed to “advocating for independent filmmakers” and “ensuring they can protect the art they’ve created—now and in the future.”

Twinless also stars Aisling Franciosi (Speak No Evil), Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls), Tasha Smith (Survival of the Thickest), Chris Perfetti (Abbott Elementary), François Arnaud (Blindspot), Susan Park (Snowpiercer) and Cree Cicchino (And Just Like That…).

As we potentially await 5 September, revisit Sweeney, O’Brien, Franciosi and Graham’s interview with Variety below.