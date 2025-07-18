Drag Race: Here’s what happened on the jaw-dropping and twist-filled All Stars 10 finale

RuPaul Drag Race All Stars has crowned its season 10 winner (baby!).

MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD

On this week’s grand finale, the top eight contestants of the season – Irene the Alien, Bosco, Ginger Minj, Aja, Lydia Butthole Kollins, Daya Betty, Jorgeous and wild card queen Kerri Colby – were tasked with competing in ONE final lip sync smackdown for the crown.

However, it wouldn’t be a Drag Race finale without one final twist. Before leaving the workroom, Ru revealed that the queens would be participating in Rate-A-Queen: All Stars 10 edition.

“I need you to rate your fellow all stars from top to bottom, side to side, based on who you think is your biggest lip sync competition,” Ru explained.

“Choose carefully because the final rankings will determine how you face off in a Lip Sync Smackdown.”

The queens then split off to their respective workstations to get ready for the final showdown.

While painting their faces, the talented performers reflected on their respective Drag Race journeys and how much it would mean to them to win the crown.

“I dropped out of high school for this art form, you know what I mean? I would mean so much,” Jorgeous exclaimed.

Lydia echoed similar sentiments: “We were, like, 15 years old in our covers watching Drag Race being like, I want to be on that one day.”

Daya added: “For me, it’s the idea of resilience and just proving to people that no matter if they think you should be doing something, that if you work your fucking ass off, you can get the payoff.”

The queens then took part in the Rate-A-Queen: All Stars 10 edition before heading to the mainstage for the Smackdown For The Mother-tucking Crown.

Wasting no time, RuPaul dived into how the lip sync order would work based on the ladies’ Rate-A-Queen rankings.

“You’re combined rankings have determined tonight’s lip sync order. Yes, honey, this bracket has been seeded. Officially. Because seeding is what? Fundamental. It’s like NAACP basketball up in here,” Ru exclaimed.

In a confessional, Irene gave a crash course on how the seeded bracket will work.

“All right, listen up, gay people. This is a seeded bracket. So here’s how it works. Number one goes against number eight. Number two, number seven. Number three, number six. And then four and five are paired together,” she explained.

“And then the four winners move on to the next round, and then the winners of those two lip syncs, Lip Sync for the Crown.”

The first pair up to the plate was Ginger, who was rated the number one queen, and Kerri, the number eight queen.

Like past lip sync smackdowns, Ru had Bruno and his golden hopper randomly select the queen responsible for choosing the song.

After a couple of spins, Ginger’s ball was selected, allowing her to choose the iconic Lady Gaga track ‘Disease.’

Unsurprisingly, the two queens effortlessly tapped into Mother Monster and her MAYHEM persona, delivering drama, carnal sexiness, splits and even a little strip tease.

While Ginger and Kerri both killed the number, Ru selected the former as the winner and sent the latter backstage.

For the next lip sync, Lydia was announced as the number two-ranked queen while Irene was named the seventh-ranked queen. The tides continued to roll in Lydia’s favour when she was selected to choose the lip sync song, which ended up being ‘Joy Ride’ by Kesha.

The smackdown between the two talents proved to be an electric endeavour. Lydia and Irene matched the energy of the viral track, delivering spins, ruveals, cheeky choreography, and a couple of flips and slips. Ultimately, Lydia was selected as the winner of the lip sync.

The remaining queens then returned to the stage before Ru announced Jorgeous as the third-ranked queen and Aja as the sixth-ranked queen.

After Jorgeous was named the DJ of the lip sync, the Texas queen selected Natalie Cole’s ‘Party Lights‘ as their song.

Unsurprisingly, these two lip sync assassins absolutely devoured their performance, pulling out all the stunts and shows. From executing ruveals to performing choreography that used every bit of the stage, Aja and Jorgeous were on fire!

Unfortunately, only one of them was able to move forward in the SmackDown, and that queen was Jorgeous.

The final two finalists to compete in the first seed were Bosco and Daya, which left them very emotional.

“Bosco means a lot to me. She’s taught me a lot about myself and what it means to actually have queer family and I just have the most immense amount of respect for her and just not the person that I want to be doing this with but that’s the name of the game, and I’m ready,“ Daya tearfully told Ru and the judges.

When Bosco was asked if she had anything to say, she cheekily responded, “No,“ before expressing her love for Daya.

Bruno then selected Bosco as the queen responsible for the song, which resulted in her choosing ‘Show Me How You Burlesque‘ by Christina Aguilera.

It didn’t take long for the pair to deliver charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent, especially with Bosco literally dressed like a burlesque dancer. Bosco tapped into the sultry aspect of the song while Daya showcased a more punk rock flair.

Despite both of them doing a fantastic job, Bosco was named the winner.

With the final seed over, round two of the Lip Sync Smackdown commenced. The first pair up was Bosco and Ginger. To the beat of Pink’s iconic banger ‘Raise Your Glass,‘ the two queens laid it out on the dance floor, giving high energy and rock n roll.

Ultimately, Ginger was named the winner before Lydia and Jorgeous were brought back to the stage.

With the process of elimination, the pair performed to Shakira’s ‘Whenever, Whenever,‘ which excited super fan Lydia. Of course, the battle of “Ru’s favourites“ was incredible, with both Jorgeous and Lydia delivering sexiness and star quality throughout the lip sync.

In the end, Lydia was asked to shashay away, resulting in Jorgeous and Ginger as the final two queens of All Stars 10.

For the final lip sync, the pair performed to The Weather Girls’ ICONIC single ‘It’s Raining Men.‘

Tapping into their respective styles, Jorgeous and Ginger both delivered a stellar performance, pulling out all the stops throughout.

While the final two gave one of the best lip syncs in Drag Race herstory, Ru could only select one queen as the winner of All Stars 10 – resulting in Ginger securing the crown, sceptre and $200,000.

Since the grand finale’s release, fans have flocked to social media to share their reactions to the episode.

One viewer wrote: “Let’s take a moment and appreciate these lip sync songs for once.“

Another fan tweeted: “Jorgeous vs Aja, the best lip sync of the season without a doubt.”

A third fan: “Bosco should have won just from her lip sync to « show me how you burlesque » like stop the production and crown her already, she was serving C U N T.”

Congratulations are in order for Ginger Minj, the new reigning All Stars champ.