Twinless: Dylan O’Brien’s leaked gay sex scene sends fans into a frenzy

Dylan O’Brien’s gay sex scene from his new film has been leaked online, and fans are going absolutely wild.

On 23 January, the Teen Wolf star’s upcoming project, Twinless, made its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

Directed by James Sweeney – who also stars alongside O’Brien – the film follows two young men who meet at a support group for people who have lost their twin. As they bond over their shared circumstance, the pair form an unlikely and intense friendship.

Following its debut, Twinless received universal acclaim from critics, with many praising the movie for its unexpected plot twists, exploration of grief, and standout performances by O’Brien and Sweeney.

In addition to the aforementioned feats, the film holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and earned both the US Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting and the Audience Award at the festival.

While a general release date for Twinless has yet to be announced, the dramedy has already caught the attention of social media users after a sex scene between O’Brien and Sweeney’s characters leaked online.

Of course, the fans have had an intense reaction to the graphic scene, which featured the two acting talents in the buff and taking part in a handful of sex positions.

One X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote: “Dylan O’Brien’s gay sex scene was not on my 2025 bingo card, but goddamn what a time to be alive.”

Another user echoed similar sentiments, tweeting: “Dylan O’Brien trending in 2025, so my nosy ass went to look and…lemme just say that shit looked real asf!“

A third person added: “My 14-year-old self would be so happy to know that Dylan O’Brien finally made a gay sex scene in a movie.”

While online discourse about the scene continues to rage on, the leak has resulted in festival organisers removing Twinless from the Sundance website.

“The film ‘Twinless’ was a victim of some copyright infringement on various social media platforms, therefore the festival partnership with the filmmakers have made the decision to remove the film from the Sundance Film Festival online platform,” a spokesperson from Sundance revealed in a statement.

“We regret that online ticket holders will no longer be able to access the film. We acknowledge and regret the disappointment this may cause. However, part of our commitment to advocating for independent filmmakers is ensuring that they can protect the art that they have created – now and in the future.

Twinless wasn’t the only film to be removed from the website. The upcoming Selena documentary, Selena y Los Dinos, was also taken down due to similar copyright issues.

Check out more fan reactions to Dylan O’Brien’s gay sex scene below.