Gay footballer Josh Cavallo signs with Peterborough Sports FC after moving to the UK

Josh Cavallo has started a new chapter in his football journey.

Earlier this month, the openly gay athlete announced that he was leaving his native country of Australia for the United Kingdom.

“It’s not goodbye forever, but now, it’s time to leave the nest with my fiancé by my side. Football and life have taken me further than I ever imagined, and new opportunities have led to a new life waiting for us across the world,” he wrote.

“I never imagined that living my truth would unlock doors from the pitch to every corner of my personal life. Whether you’ve followed my journey from the beginning or found strength in it along the way, your presence has meant more than words can ever say.”

Toward the end of his statement, Cavallo expressed his gratitude for the support he received from his LGBTQIA+ supporters, noting that they were the reason he never gave up.

In addition to his heartfelt caption, Cavallo included two adorable photos of himself and his fiancée, Leighton Morrell, on the pitch of Adelaide United’s home stadium.

At the time of his announcement, the 25-year-old talent refrained from confirming whether he would be playing football upon settling in the UK.

However, on 11 July, Cavallo broke his silence, revealing that he had signed with Peterborough Sports FC.

“Football has taken me on an amazing journey, and I’m so excited to be at a club that truly sees my potential and is giving me a chance to prove myself on the pitch,” he wrote alongside stunning photos of himself wearing his new kit.

“Thank you to @peterboroughsportsfc for this belief and welcoming me into the team. I’m ready to pour everything I have into playing for the badge, for the fans, and for everyone who supports us. Time to make some noise and write our history.”

Naturally, Cavallo’s exciting announcement was celebrated by fans, who took to the comment section of his post to share congratulatory messages.

“Will be following your journey from Sydney. Hope it’s a memorable year.

I’m a Leicester supporter but Petersborough will be my #2,” one fan wrote.

Another one of his followers commented: “Following the team now to support you as family. Love the jersey and good luck this season!”

A third Cavallo enthusiast wrote: “Great news Josh! Have a terrific season both on & off the pitch.”

Cavallo also received support from his new team, who wrote in a separate Instagram post: “From Adelaide to Peterborough Sports. We are delighted to announce the signing of Joshua Cavallo.The 25-year-old joins us all the way from Adelaide United, having spells at Melbourne City where he made 54 appearances and represented the Australian U21’s national team.

“Joshua’s wealth of experience at a professional level makes him a strong addition to the Turbines this summer. We’re thrilled to have you on board. Join us in welcoming Josh not only to the Turbines but to life in the UK.”

Cavallo’s move to the UK and his Peterborough Sports FC signing come four years after he made LGBTQIA+ history by coming out as gay in an emotional open letter.

“It’s been a journey to get to this point in my life, but I couldn’t be happier with my decision to come out. I have been fighting my sexuality for six years now, and I’m glad I can put that to rest,” he wrote.

“Growing up, I always felt the need to hide myself because I was ashamed – ashamed I would never be able to do what I loved and be gay. Growing up being gay and playing football were just two worlds that hadn’t crossed paths before. I want to help change this.”

Cavallo’s landmark announcement made him the world’s first openly gay male top-flight professional footballer.

We’re excited to see Cavallo dominate the pitch as a player for Peterborough Sports FC.