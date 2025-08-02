Together: Did Dave Franco wear a prosthetic for his nude scenes?

The director of Together has shared behind-the-scenes details about Dave Franco’s viral nude scene.

*Warning! Major spoilers ahead*

On 30 July, moviegoers were treated to the highly anticipated body horror film, starring real-life married actors Alison Brie (Community) and Franco (Now You See Me).

Written and directed by Michael Shanks, the film follows Tim (Franco) and Millie (Brie), a couple who “find themselves at a crossroads as they move to the country, abandoning all that is familiar in their lives except each other.”

The official synopsis adds: “With tensions already flaring, a nightmarish encounter with a mysterious, unnatural force threatens to corrupt their lives, their love and their flesh.”

In addition to Brie and Franco, the film stars Damon Herriman (Justified) as Jamie, Mia Morrissey (Deadloch) as Cath, Jack Kenny (The Library Boys) as Luke, Francesca Waters (The Dressmaker) as Carol, and Aljin Abella (Offspring) as Doctor Mendoza.

Since its release, Together has received widespread acclaim – earning a 91% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes – with many praising the film for its graphic body horror moments, “batshit crazy” plot, dark comedy, and stellar performances by Brie and Franco.

However, one aspect of the movie that has captivated viewers has been Franco’s full frontal nudity – again, spoilers ahead – during the absolutely bonkers bathroom sex scene.

One person on Reddit wrote: “I’m just so impressed that they went there with the bathroom stall scene. Surprisingly funny movie.”

Another fan commented: “That bathroom stall scene totally caught me off guard, overall very enjoyable movie, loved Franco and Brie.

A third viewer on X/Twitter added: “Can’t stop thinking about the final frame of TOGETHER. And the bathroom stall scene. And the shower. Okay, second viewing imminent.”

In light of the film’s release and current viral status on social media, Shanks opened up to Out about all things Together, including the burning question: did Franco go au natural or use a prosthetic?

“I think I can reveal that it was prosthetic, but that was such a crazy shot to bring up to the producers. Like, ‘Hey guys, we need to do this shot. Trust me, it’s going to work. It’s going to be great,'” he explained to the news outlet.

Shanks went on to give insight into how he brought the scene to life despite having a “limited prosthetic budget.”

“I was like, ‘Guys, we can’t afford to add prosthetic genitals.’ and it just so happened that my partner at the time was the lead designer of a sex toy company, and she was like, ‘Oh, I’ve got a bunch of very realistic genitals, just laying around in a drawer in my home office.,'” he continued.

“So, I just took one of those and gave it to the prosthetics guy, and he kind of painted it up. It became maybe my favourite shot in the film.”

Together is now playing in cinemas. Check out the trailer for the film below.