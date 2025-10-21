Kiernan Shipka and Krysten Ritter are former lovers in the 80s revenge thriller Stone Cold Fox

Sabrina Spellman and Jessica Jones as former lovers turned enemies? Sign! Us! Up!

On 18 October, the first campy trailer dropped for Stone Cold Fox, an ’80s action thriller starring Kiernan Shipka as Fox, a girl who escapes an abusive commune in search of her family.

As per the official synopsis: “But when the queenpin (Krysten Ritter) kidnaps her little sister and sends a crooked cop (Kiefer Sutherland) after her, Fox has no choice but to infiltrate the very place she escaped.”

The trailer reveals that this isn’t your ordinary revenge flick — Shipka’s character’s “first love” is, in fact, Ritter’s drug dealer boss Goldie, with several steamy scenes depicting their intimate past. Bring on the sapphic action!

Sophie Tabet, director and co-writer, said in a statement: “I grew up on gritty ‘80s action-thrillers, so getting to make my own audacious thrill-ride with a fearless partner like Vertical handling the release is a dream come true.

“I’m endlessly grateful to the incredible cast and crew who brought this labor of love to life.”

Shipka is best known for her performance as Sabrina Spellman in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018–2020), as well as her critically acclaimed 2024 films Longlegs, Twisters and The Last Showgirl.

Ritter is a small-screen legend, with iconic roles in Veronica Mars (2005–2006), Gilmore Girls (2006–2007), Don’t Trust the B**h in Apartment 23 (2012–2013), Love & Death (2023), Orphan Black: Echoes (2024) and Dexter: Resurrection (2025).

Between 2015 and 2019, she earned global recognition as the title character in Netflix’s Marvel series Jessica Jones, a role she is confirmed to reprise in the upcoming second season of Daredevil: Born Again.

Alongside 24 icon Kiefer Sutherland, the cast of Stone Cold Fox also includes Jamie Chung (Sucker Punch), Karen Fukuhara (The Boys), and Mishel Prada (Vida). The film is set for release on 7 November.

Watch the trailer here or below.