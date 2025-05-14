A Nice Indian Boy: Roshan Sethi and Karan Soni on their historic gay rom-com

Karan: Roshan is not credited as a writer on the movie, but he’s a very good writer. And Eric Randall, who did adapt Madhuri’s play, did a great job of making the movie not feel like a play and expanding the world of the play to make it feel like a whole world. When it comes to the practicality of making a movie of this budget, with the amount of time we had — we shot over 18 days — the original screenplay didn’t suffice with the budget. So Roshan did some really creative sort of restructuring and writing to make the movie makeable, but also more interesting. For example, the first date originally all played in one big scene — including the movie, the walk to the bar — and then he decided to split it up, with cutting back to myself and Peter’s characters discussing the date and breaking it up into those pieces, which then led to Peter and I improvising anytime we’d shot that stuff.

He’s very smart at being like, ‘What’s an unusual way? Instead of just watching a date play out from beginning to end, what’s a fun kind of way we can do that?’ And splitting those things up — Jonathan’s singing and all of that kind of stuff — is all kind of from Roshan. So it’s not exactly personal, but it’s more just his skills as a writer that he kind of took it into that direction. Because this genre, Roshan says it a lot, it’s a rom-com. It has to hit certain beats: there has to be a meet-cute, there has to be the first date, there has to be the couple breaking up. Roshan’s always thinking about, ‘How can we make that more interesting or different, or put a different spin on it that makes it feel original?’ Sometimes, I think the downside of the genre is that it can feel like you’ve seen a version of this before in other movies. You’re always trying to reinvent how you’re doing that, and he was very good at doing that.

GT: Like you said Karan, rom-coms do have certain tropes that we know and love. Since this is essentially the first gay South Asian film, did you feel a pull to subvert those tropes, or was the idea to embrace them, knowing that just showing that perspective alone already makes it feel new and fresh?

Roshan: Theoretically, we’re not the first gay South Asian film because there have been a few in India that have obliquely dealt with the issue. Some actually not even obliquely. But we’re certainly the first one, I think, made in the West. I feel you have to satisfy some of the tropes in order to make people feel the things they want to feel, because they have ultimately come there for love. And so, you have to deliver on that love. But, we resisted the clichés wherever we could. For example, there are actually two proposals in the movie. One of them is very atypical for a proposal. The last third of the movie is not actually about resolving the couple’s central conflict, which would be the structure of a typical rom-com, and more about reconciling the couple with Naveen’s family. So there are all kinds of things that are unusual and usual about it, but it’s always the mix, I find, of both.

And the thing you’re dealing with in rom-coms, which is the reason most critics usually don’t like rom-coms, is they do have to be sentimental to a degree because you’re talking about something as earnest as love. And what is sentimentality is actually all in your perception. Americans are very reserved, for example — and I think the British are too — and they don’t like overt emotion, even though they crave it. Whereas in an Indian movie, people are delivering weeping, blubbering speeches from frame one. There’s no restraint, and the concept of subtlety, if you can call it that, doesn’t exist maybe to the same extent there. So, it’s all sort of cultural. That’s one of the things that’s interesting about the reception to rom-coms — people bring with it their own biases. How open and naked should you be with your love? I added the line about being embarrassed by the bigness of love because I do feel that people are embarrassed by it, especially in the West, and maybe to a lesser degree in the East.

GT: It feels like Jonathan Groff’s character Jay is in a rom-com, whereas maybe Naveen isn’t. I love that contrast, especially the scene where Jay sings, because I think I’d have, erm, the same reaction…

Karan: That’s very much Roshan and I on our first date: me being the Jonathan Groff character and Roshan [my character]. I love rom-coms. I don’t think Roshan ever really watched one until we wrote 7 Days, our first movie, which was a rom-com in some ways. But, I love this genre. Roshan didn’t even really watch comedy that much before meeting me. He was more of a drama, biopic…

Roshan: Searing drama.