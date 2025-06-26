28 Years Later: Did Chi Lewis-Parry wear a prosthetic for his viral nude scene?

28 Years Later star Chi Lewis-Parry has set the record straight.

On 19 June, fans were treated to the highly anticipated third entry in the popular 28 Days Later film series.

Directed by Danny Boyle, the post-apocalyptic film picks up 28 years after the events of the second Rage Virus outbreak, following a new group of survivors who have “found ways to exist amidst the infected.”

The official synopsis reads: “One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.”

The film stars Alfie Williams as Spike, Jodie Corner as Isla, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Jamie, Ralph Fiennes as Dr Ian Kelson, Edvin Ryding as Erik, and Jack O’ Connell as Sir Jimmy Crystal.

Since its release, 28 Years Later has received rave reviews from critics and moviegoers, with many praising the film for its horror, dark humour and expanding the 28 Days Later lore.

However, one aspect of the film that left viewers gagged was the introduction of the Alpha, a towering, mutated variant of the infected that’s extremely deadly, more intelligent, and… very, very nude.

Naturally, the unexpected nudity, specifically from Lewis-Parry’s Alpha character, Samson, sparked an array of confused and thirsty reactions on social media.

“Yall!! I finished watching 28 Years Later, let me tell you about that alpha zombie. He was packing massive meat! He was packing massive meat!!” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

Another viewer tweeted: “Ok, but why was the alpha zombie from 28 Years Later hung asf.”

A third fan echoed similar sentiments: “Just got back home from seeing 28 Years Later, and I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed it. But seeing that alpha zombie d**k on the big screen was absolutely wild like—it was just there, hanging.”

Some fans also pondered if Lewis-Parry had gone au natural or used a prosthetic. Fortunately, the former MMA fighter didn’t leave fans in the dark.

In a recent interview with Variety, Lewis-Parry revealed that he and the other actors portraying the infected wore prosthetics to protect the film’s young lead star, Williams, who was 13 at the time of filming.

“Yeah, they were prosthetics. There’s a law that states, I think, because he’s a child, you’re allowed to have nudity but it has to be fake nudity,” he explained.

“It was to protect him. And, as well, I’m really friendly and am always hugging people. I wouldn’t have been doing that if I was fully in the nip!”

However, when he was asked if his prosthetic was proportionate to his actual member, the 41-year-old cheekily replied: “Well, I’m 6’8. I’ll say no more!”

Check out the trailer for 28 Years Later below.