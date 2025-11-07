‘What the f**k is going on?!’: Drag Race UK fans react to jaw-dropping elimination

The latest queen to go home on Drag Race UK season seven has sent shockwaves in the fandom.

Major spoilers ahead

For this week’s episode, the seven remaining contestants – Bones, Bonnie Ann Clyde, Catrin Feelings, Elle Vosque, Sillexa Diction, Tayris Mongardi, and Paige Three – flexed their best celebrity impersonations for the beloved Snatch Game challenge.

“Now it’s time to find out if you’re a hopeless romantic or just plain hopeless. For this week’s maxi-challenge, we’re playing the Snatch Game with a sexy new twist. In TV’s hot new star-studded dating show, Snatch Me Out,” RuPaul explained to the ladies.

“You need to serve your best celebrity impersonations as you try to charm the pants off one hunky bachelor.”

Ru went on to reveal that radio DJ Jordan North would be the celebrity bachelor the queens would be wooing.

Their impersonations were as follows: Catrin as singer Bonnie Tyler, Paige as the Apple assistant Alexa, Tayris as controversial comedian Matt Lucas, Bonnie as Cher as Chair, Bones as Oasis’ Liam Gallagher, Sillexa as Doctor Who character Zoe Wannamaker, and Elle as the inventor of gay pop music JoJo Siwa.

Like seasons past, there was one goal in mind: to make RuPaul laugh – which the majority of the queens achieved during their hilarious performances.

Later, the ladies sashayed down the runway in their best ‘Holiday Ho Ho Hoes Christmas’ couture in front of the titular host, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and guest judge Susan Wokoma.

During deliberations, Bonnie, Elle and Catrin were praised for their Snatch Game performances. At the same time, Bones, Tayris, and Paige received less-than-stellar reviews for their celebrity impersonations but were lauded for their runway outfits.

Ultimately, Bonnie walked away with her second maxi-challenge win, while Paige and Bones found themselves in the bottom two.

To the beat of Soft Cell’s iconic track ‘Tainted Love’, the two talents delivered an incredible lip-sync filled with drama, eye-catching dance moves, seductive floorwork, and passion oozing from every pore.

However, instead of issuing a double shantay, RuPaul only asked Bones to stay.

“Paige Three, you belong on the cover, girl,” Ru exclaimed. “Now, sahsay away.”

After exiting the competition, Paige said she was happy with everything she accomplished before describing her lip sync with Bones as an “absolute pleasure.”

“I came here to show people who I am, and I’ve done that,” she added.

Of course, Paige’s shocking elimination sparked mixed reactions from Drag Race fans on social media, who were confused by Ru’s decision.

“The eliminations this season are sooo ridiculous and questionable!” one viewer on X/Twitter wrote.

Another fan added: “BITCH THIS ELIMINATION HAS ME GAGGED…SHE WAS SUPPOSED TO BE IN THE TOP FOUR ACCORDING TO YALL!”

Check out more viewer reactions below.