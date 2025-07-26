Wait, why are Drag Race stars Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Willam feuding?

Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Willam are clashing on the internet– here’s why.

Since the creation of Drag Race, there has been an array of feuds between the queens both on and off the air.

From Alyssa Edwards vs Coco Montrese and Rolaskatox vs Jinkx Monsoon to Monét X Change vs Tamisha Iman and Farrah Moan and Trinity the Tuck, the drama cup has always runneth over.

Earlier this week, Mistress and William became the latest queens to enter the Drag Race feud playground, with the two queens releasing scathing videos about each other on their respective YouTube channels.

However, before we delve into the heart of the drama, we need to provide some background.

Their recent conflict first started during the run of Drag Race All Stars 10.

Described as the “Tournament of All Stars,” the season featured three different brackets of queens competing across three episodes for points and a place in the semi-finals.

Mistress made her return to the franchise as one of the six contestants in bracket two. Like season 15, the Texas-based queen brought the drama, getting into spats with Nicole Paige Brooks, Kerri Colby, Ginger Minj and Aja.

While many enjoyed the chaos Mistress created on All Stars 10, not every viewer was a fan, such as Drag Race alum Willam, who had shared her honest opinion about the former on numerous occasions.

While attending a Roscoe’s AS10 viewing party in June, William claimed that Mistress was not liked by their Drag Race peers, alleging that she was kicked out of the Season 15 group chat on Christmas.

“She’s a bully. You can’t trust her, and it comes down to real-world stuff too,” she told the audience and co-hosts Naysha Lopez, Batty Davis and Kara Mel D’Ville.

“People want to go see people that are fun and are a good time, not people that are duplicitous and shady and then sit in the back on their phone.”

During the same appearance, Willam exclaimed that she would have “belted” Mistress if she were on the receiving end of her All Stars 10 shenanigans.

Willam also threw some shade toward Mistress when she appeared on the RnR with Courtney Act podcast.

While complimenting the Australian drag talent on her appearance, the season four star quipped: “You are pretty. We’re not like the Mistress Isabelle Brooks show, frumpadumps in T-shirts and some contour.”

On 21 June, following weeks of silence, Mistress addressed Willam and all of her digs in a YouTube video titled ‘The BEATUP! Feat. Willam (Confronting My BIGGEST FAN!), which parodied Willam’s old web show, BEATDOWN.

In the 15-minute video, Mistress dived into the various comments the former DWV singer made about her, sharing her own alleged receipts and tea along the way.

“I never realised the power I had over him till many of you brought it to my attention. So, I’m going to do you a favour, Willam, I am going to give you the attention you’ve been craving,” the 27-year-old performer exclaimed at the start of her video.

Mistress went on to make a series of shocking claims, including Willam asking her numerous times to appear on MOM (Media of Moguls) produced podcasts, despite her previous denials.

The season 15 star also accused the season four talent of lying to fans about their past communication history, alleging that they had shared numerous text interactions and a handful of phone calls, including one as recent as 25 June.

Toward the end of her video, Mistress said: “Even though I sat here and absolutely dragged this bitch, I do want to leave you with this Willam, I have no issue with you. I have an issue with how you’ve handled me and how you’ve addressed me and I want you to stop speaking about me in rooms that I’m not in because you don’t know me.

“Discuss Drag Race and discuss reality TV all you want, stop discussing me personally and stop trying to sabotage my career and undermine me and underhand me because you’re jealous of the opportunities I have.”

Two days later, Willam took to her personal YouTube channel to respond to Mistress’ video.

“Welcome to Willam Wednesday. You seem mad. You’re yelling, that’s for sure,” she said. “I know you think that you live rent-free in my head but girl I have two mortgages, I have no time to lease out any headspace to you, other than when you’re on TV and I’m talking about it.”

Like the Texas-based queen, Willam broke down some of the former’s comments and shared her own alleged and piping hot tea.

One claim the LA-based talent made was that Mistress texted their shared manager to see if she was available for a gig shortly after uploading her ‘The Beatup’ video.

Willam also doubled down on her claim that Mistress isn’t liked by her season 15 sisters and other creatives in the drag industry.

“It’s not my fault that people don’t want to book you for an international Christmas tour because they don’t want to work with you because they think you’ll be drama, it’s not my fault,” she said.

Towards the end of her video, the 43-year-old performer delivered a sarcastic response to Mistress’s final comment from her aforementioned video.

“I’m so glad that you don’t have an issue you with me and you want me to keep your name out of your mouth in rooms that you are not in… no,” Willam said.

Naturally, the pair’s drama has left the Drag Race fandom in shambles, with many fans flocking to social media to share their reactions.

One person on X/Twitter wrote: “Someone said Willam beefing w Mistress is the lgbt version of Kendrick vs. Drake.”

Another fan commented: “Mistress x Willam??? The way this is giving Nicki with her receipts. EPIC”

A third Drag Race enthusiast on Reddit wrote: “I love it! As long as people aren’t sending stupid threatening messages to anyone (seriously, what is wrong with you? stop it!) I love a good fight! A good Bicker! A fun mess!”

Here’s to hoping the Mistress and Willam are able to talk through their problems and make up.