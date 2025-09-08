Queer artists unite for charity single honouring Drag Race UK icon The Vivienne

Six LGBTQIA+ artists are set to release a single in tribute to The Vivienne.

Bentley Robles, Bimini, Eden Hunter, Janethan and Tia Kofi have joined forces on ‘Your Light Will Shine’, with all proceeds benefiting Switchboard, the national LGBTQIA+ support line that recently marked its 50th anniversary.

Due for release on 17 September, the song was written by The Vivienne’s close friend and manager, Simon Jones, who said he wanted to honour the late Drag Race UK winner’s “lasting legacy” while also raising “vital funds for a charity that does so much for our community”.

“Viv was a trailblazer and a one off, and in this song we celebrate their life but also remind everyone that right now we need to be united as a community and fight for our love more than ever,” he said in a statement.

“I’m so grateful to the amazing music artists who have given their time and talent to create this beautiful pop song.”

The Vivienne — born James Lee Williams — tragically passed away in January 2025 after suffering a cardiac arrest associated with a ketamine overdose.

Last month, World of Wonder released a documentary titled Dear Viv, celebrating her trailblazing legacy within the Drag Race franchise — from her historic win as the first UK champion to her return as the first international queen to compete on a U.S. season, All Stars 7.

Directed by Pete Williams, the film includes interviews with the star’s loved ones, including the following Drag Race stars: Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Cheryl Hole, Crystal, Danny Beard, Michael Marouli, Monét X Change, Raja, Tia Kofi and Trinity the Tuck.

Dear Viv also addresses the circumstances surrounding her death, particularly in light of her sister Chanel Williams becoming an outspoken advocate against ketamine use in the months since.

In a statement, World of Wonder co-founder Fenton Bailey said: “I think it’s really important not to shy away from that, not only because there wasn’t anyone more full of life than The Viv… but I think it’s important for people to know that the dangers of drugs. There’s no judgment here at all.

“But I think there is no harm in telling the truth, and I also believe Viv would really want that. Viv would not want us to hide anything.”

Dear Viv is now streaming in the UK on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, and internationally on WOW Presents Plus.