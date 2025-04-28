Jiggly Caliente: Drag Race stars and fans pay tribute to the beloved drag icon

Heartwarming tributes for Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente have started to roll in after her shocking death.
On 27 April, Caliente’s family announced with “profound sorrow” that the drag icon, whose real name was Bianca Castro-Arabejo, had “passed away peacefully” at 4:42 a.m. “surrounded by her loving family and close friends.” She was 44.
The statement from her family reads: “A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity.
“She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world. Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light.
“Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever.”
The touching post concluded: “She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered. In Loving Memory of Bianca Castro-Arebejo (Jiggly Caliente) November 29, 1980 – April 27, 2025.”
Since the tragic news was announced, a multitude of Caliente’s Drag Race peers have flocked to social media to share emotional tributes for the late star.
“My jiggles…. The laughter was endless, our talks were special, your energy was contagious. You were and remain so very loved. This world has lost an angel and we want you to soar high…..I love you so much, honey,” said staple Drag Race judge Michelle Visage.
Jiggly’s season four sister and best friend, Jaremi – formerly Phi Phi O’Hara – shared a heartbreaking statement to his X/Twitter account.
“My heart breaks just writing this… I dreaded to have to finally share this message… holding onto this news has been awful and heartbreaking. I haven’t been able to eat or sleep… truly I have been just a shell for the person I was prior to this tragedy,” he wrote.
“I’ve cried more than ever, and the pain I’ve felt is something I’ve never felt before. I’m truly, and honestly… not okay right now. Two days ago… I rushed to the hospital to hold my best friend’s hand one last time as I wish her on her way to a place where she is no longer in pain.
“We played her a goodbye song as the nurses and doctors rolled her bed through those double doors… and image I will never get out of my head. I love you, Jiggly… God, I love you so much, you were and will always be my best friend.”
Drag Race Thailand’s Pangina Heals echoed similar sentiments, praising Jiggly for being a “real friend.”
“You are such a cheerleader to so many people, including me, and I cannot believe you are gone. I will always miss your laughter and how much you make me laugh. I will miss you, my friend,” she wrote.
In a heartwarming post on Instagram, Bob the Drag Queen opened up about the first time she met Jiggly, which she said happened at Yuhau Hamasaki’s (season 10) 21st birthday party.
I love you pic.twitter.com/hgNdAw02AS
— Jaremi (@JustJaremi) April 27, 2025
“She was standing in the corner fixing her ponytail in the star corner of the dressing room at a nightclub called The Web. We didn’t know each other, but I wanted to tell her what a good job she did in the show. I watched as she danced DOWN,” she wrote.
“It was a two-story nightclub with a balcony over the dance floor/ performance space, and I remember the shower of money falling over her while she performed a Missy Elliot megamix.
“She loved NYC, hip-hop, and men lol. I was lucky enough to tour, laugh, and cry with Jiggly over the years. I’ll miss our random calls to talk shit and laugh about stuff I could never share here. I loved watching you go from NYC Star to international drag sensation. We lost a real one today. Sis, you really did ‘retire with the crown.'”
Drag Race season 17 star Joella also paid tribute to Jiggly by recounting their first-ever meeting, praising the late talent for being a “huge inspiration.”
“A few months before my season aired, Jiggly had me in an all-Asian drag show during DragCon, and it honestly was the first time I felt like I belonged in the Rugirl family. Everyone treated me so kind, and it was insane to see the woman I saw myself in on TV welcoming me,” she wrote on X/Twitter.
“Jiggly has been such a big inspiration for me. She’s one of the ones who let me believe I could achieve my dreams. I would ponder for so long of Drag Race would ever happen for me, and seeing another big Asian girl on there really helped me believe in myself. I love you, Jiggly forever.”
Lastly, the official RuPaul’s Drag Race Instagram page honoured Jiggly’s incredible impact, writing: “We are devastated by the passing of Jiggly Caliente, a cherished member of the Drag Race family. Her talent, truth, and impact will never be forgotten, and her legacy will continue to slay—always. We’re holding her family, friends, and fans close in our hearts during this difficult time.”
Caliente first rose to fame as a breakout star on the fourth season of Drag Race (2012), winning over fans and judges alike with her lovable, larger-than-life personality. She also delivered one of the franchise’s most unforgettable moments when she lip-synced to Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic‘ in her now-iconic “Baked Potato Couture.”
After coming out as a trans woman in 2016, Caliente made a name for herself as an actress, starring in acclaimed shows like Broad City, Search Party, and Pose, the latter of which she recurred on for 12 episodes as Veronica Ferocity.
In 2021, Caliente made her long-awaited Drag Race return for the sixth season of All Stars. Although her stint was short-lived, she later transitioned from contestant to judge on the highly acclaimed Filipino spin-off.
See below for more heartwarming tributes to the late, great Jiggly Caliente.
I am heartbroken over this news. @JigglyCaliente4 you were a real friend. You are such a cheerleader to so many people including me and I cannot believe you are gone. I will always miss your laughter and how much you make me laugh. I will miss you my friend. pic.twitter.com/LK8hX6zAC9
— Pangina Heals (@PanginaHeals) April 27, 2025
jiggly has been such big inspiration for me. shes one of the ones who let me believe i could achieve my dreams. i would ponder for so long of dragrace would ever happen for me and seeing another big asian girl on there really helped me believe in myself. i love you jiggly forever
— joella 🖤 (@theslaysiandiva) April 27, 2025
I’m still processing not getting to text you or call you to talk about life and drag and men and the latest gossip. You kept the sisterhood together, reminding us we have eachother and we should uplift one another with support. Your legacy will always live on. I love you big sis. pic.twitter.com/deVor0vXQa
— OLIVIA LUX (MUGLER) (@TheOliviaLux) April 27, 2025
When you get started as a Ru girl a lot of alumni interact with you one or two ways. @JigglyCaliente4 was one of the first queens to show me how to treat fellow sisters. Initiated support in the dm’s, days of catty voice memos, immediately felt like family. We will miss you sis
— ❄️Denali❄️ (@denalifox) April 27, 2025
We have lost a beautiful, kind, genuine soul. Bianca/Jiggly was someone I came to for advice, I looked up to, who gave me support when it was most needed and, I cannot lie, was always there for a good gossip! Rest in Power diva, you will be missed so much 💖 pic.twitter.com/10DQ7kP74K
— Tia Kofi (@TiaKofi) April 27, 2025
I Adore You So Much Jiggly ! I Remember Being A Little Gay Boy Watching You On Season 4 Turning The Party 🥺 I Love You Shady Bitchh You Will Be Missed So Much 💔 https://t.co/5ew9AyhrCK
— Jorgemosa 💋 (@Jorgeous_1) April 27, 2025
rest in power to an icon of our community; we will always remember you for the joy you spread and the legacy you created 💞🥺 We love you Jiggly Caliente 💞🫧🫧💞🫧🫧💞 pic.twitter.com/tBFVmXkiZn
— Jewels Sparkles (@jewelssparkles_) April 27, 2025
Jiggly 😭 I am so so so sad. it’s not fair 😔 Bianca lit up EVERY room she walked in. her smile and spirit are palpable. whether she was throwing shade or giving you a hug, she was a SISTER. she prioritized community and i will never ever forget that. rest easy sister pic.twitter.com/DTHmZ9FWrP
— Jan Sport 💜 (@janjanjan) April 27, 2025
Jiggly was the fiercest, funniest, most loyal friend I’ve ever had. Over the past 11 years she taught me to stand up for myself, held me accountable when necessary, and never failed to make me laugh til I cried… Grateful I got to say goodbye, heartbroken I had to. Shattered. 💔 pic.twitter.com/lZMkePqf0k
— Ginger Minj (@TheGingerMinj) April 27, 2025
RIP Jiggly Caliente, your quotes and legacy are going to make generations smile and laugh for a very long time 😞 pic.twitter.com/Ckr8WFzeey
— David (@WrittenByDavid) April 27, 2025
Jiggly Caliente was one of the first trans women that made me feel seen. i remember stumbling across S4 and seeing this for the first time as a young teenager and being so inspired and seen.
Jiggly was such a gift. my heart aches. even though she didn’t know me, i loved her sm. pic.twitter.com/01ADdX9eNk
— ᴍꜱ. ꜱʜᴇᴀ 🏳️⚧️ (@thesheafuqua) April 27, 2025
Rest in power Jiggly Caliente! Deuces to you icon! pic.twitter.com/qIvttvWn7g
— 🍨🧜🏻♂️ (@wavydreamboat1) April 27, 2025
You will always be iconic. Rest in peace, Bianca Castro aka Jiggly Caliente 🕊️💔 pic.twitter.com/jXgmiNbCjS
— Kieran (@imkierantiu) April 27, 2025
R.I.P Jiggly Caliente. My heart is broken from this. Rest easy Beautiful 🧡✨#rupaulsdragrace #jigglycaliente pic.twitter.com/Qszo88vrLs
— Always (@alwayzpost) April 27, 2025
she was known for so much more than just this, but jiggly caliente will always be the most iconic apocalyptic baked potato ever. rest in peace queen 💔 pic.twitter.com/SPnQtsGhWD
— o-n🌛 (@thefloorsonfire) April 27, 2025
We were just talking…..
It’s been a tough morning and I can’t help but cry. I lost one of my people this morning, someone I called family.
Rest in Peaceful Bliss Jiggly Caliente(Bianca Castro). 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/raTTnIpJSz
— Matty Rants (@themattyrants) April 27, 2025
this reddit comment about jiggly caliente made me tear up 🙁 may she rest well pic.twitter.com/PtbtMYVpcw
— lesbian mothman 🇵🇸 (@verysmallriver) April 27, 2025
REST PEACEFULLY JIGGLY CALIENTE, YOU’LL FOREVER BE AN ICON #DragRace #DragRacePH pic.twitter.com/G7mQlN82w2
— Émerson (@joeshooker) April 27, 2025
Her legacy will never be forgotten. We love you, Jiggly Caliente. May the world call you ICON! 🖤🥀 pic.twitter.com/qDTDNUpsny
— ADUT ✰ (@adutbadboy) April 27, 2025
Rest In Peace Bianca Castro
Thank you for all the years of entertainment as Jiggly Caliente. Your story and legacy will live on forever and inspire many generations to come ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kCyS1gpiTx
— My Name Is James (@_JamesGtfo) April 27, 2025