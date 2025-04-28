Jiggly Caliente: Drag Race stars and fans pay tribute to the beloved drag icon

Heartwarming tributes for Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente have started to roll in after her shocking death.

On 27 April, Caliente’s family announced with “profound sorrow” that the drag icon, whose real name was Bianca Castro-Arabejo, had “passed away peacefully” at 4:42 a.m. “surrounded by her loving family and close friends.” She was 44.

The statement from her family reads: “A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity.

“She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world. Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light.

“Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever.”

The touching post concluded: “She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered. In Loving Memory of Bianca Castro-Arebejo (Jiggly Caliente) November 29, 1980 – April 27, 2025.”

Since the tragic news was announced, a multitude of Caliente’s Drag Race peers have flocked to social media to share emotional tributes for the late star.

“My jiggles…. The laughter was endless, our talks were special, your energy was contagious. You were and remain so very loved. This world has lost an angel and we want you to soar high…..I love you so much, honey,” said staple Drag Race judge Michelle Visage.

Jiggly’s season four sister and best friend, Jaremi – formerly Phi Phi O’Hara – shared a heartbreaking statement to his X/Twitter account.

“My heart breaks just writing this… I dreaded to have to finally share this message… holding onto this news has been awful and heartbreaking. I haven’t been able to eat or sleep… truly I have been just a shell for the person I was prior to this tragedy,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Visage (@michellevisage)

“I’ve cried more than ever, and the pain I’ve felt is something I’ve never felt before. I’m truly, and honestly… not okay right now. Two days ago… I rushed to the hospital to hold my best friend’s hand one last time as I wish her on her way to a place where she is no longer in pain.

“We played her a goodbye song as the nurses and doctors rolled her bed through those double doors… and image I will never get out of my head. I love you, Jiggly… God, I love you so much, you were and will always be my best friend.”

Drag Race Thailand’s Pangina Heals echoed similar sentiments, praising Jiggly for being a “real friend.”

“You are such a cheerleader to so many people, including me, and I cannot believe you are gone. I will always miss your laughter and how much you make me laugh. I will miss you, my friend,” she wrote.

In a heartwarming post on Instagram, Bob the Drag Queen opened up about the first time she met Jiggly, which she said happened at Yuhau Hamasaki’s (season 10) 21st birthday party.

“She was standing in the corner fixing her ponytail in the star corner of the dressing room at a nightclub called The Web. We didn’t know each other, but I wanted to tell her what a good job she did in the show. I watched as she danced DOWN,” she wrote.

“It was a two-story nightclub with a balcony over the dance floor/ performance space, and I remember the shower of money falling over her while she performed a Missy Elliot megamix.

“She loved NYC, hip-hop, and men lol. I was lucky enough to tour, laugh, and cry with Jiggly over the years. I’ll miss our random calls to talk shit and laugh about stuff I could never share here. I loved watching you go from NYC Star to international drag sensation. We lost a real one today. Sis, you really did ‘retire with the crown.'”

Drag Race season 17 star Joella also paid tribute to Jiggly by recounting their first-ever meeting, praising the late talent for being a “huge inspiration.”

“A few months before my season aired, Jiggly had me in an all-Asian drag show during DragCon, and it honestly was the first time I felt like I belonged in the Rugirl family. Everyone treated me so kind, and it was insane to see the woman I saw myself in on TV welcoming me,” she wrote on X/Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bob/ Caldwell Tidicue (@bobthedragqueen)

“Jiggly has been such a big inspiration for me. She’s one of the ones who let me believe I could achieve my dreams. I would ponder for so long of Drag Race would ever happen for me, and seeing another big Asian girl on there really helped me believe in myself. I love you, Jiggly forever.”

Lastly, the official RuPaul’s Drag Race Instagram page honoured Jiggly’s incredible impact, writing: “We are devastated by the passing of Jiggly Caliente, a cherished member of the Drag Race family. Her talent, truth, and impact will never be forgotten, and her legacy will continue to slay—always. We’re holding her family, friends, and fans close in our hearts during this difficult time.”

Caliente first rose to fame as a breakout star on the fourth season of Drag Race (2012), winning over fans and judges alike with her lovable, larger-than-life personality. She also delivered one of the franchise’s most unforgettable moments when she lip-synced to Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic‘ in her now-iconic “Baked Potato Couture.”

After coming out as a trans woman in 2016, Caliente made a name for herself as an actress, starring in acclaimed shows like Broad City, Search Party, and Pose, the latter of which she recurred on for 12 episodes as Veronica Ferocity.

In 2021, Caliente made her long-awaited Drag Race return for the sixth season of All Stars. Although her stint was short-lived, she later transitioned from contestant to judge on the highly acclaimed Filipino spin-off.

See below for more heartwarming tributes to the late, great Jiggly Caliente.

