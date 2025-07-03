What PornHub’s latest stats tell us about gay porn consumption

Okay you horny lot, listen up! PronHub have released their Gay Pride insights for 2025, and we need to talk about them – STAT.
According to the report, published in June, we’ve been very, very busy across the UK in search of our wildest fantasies. Here’s a breakdown of everything we know about the top gay sex trends of 2025.
The young’uns are horny as fuck for… the military?
While ;orn is enjoyed across a spectrum of ages, the 18-24s certainly take the award for most horny demographic, making up a whopping 27% of the viewership. That’s over a quarter, followed by 25-34 year olds (20%).
And while the over 65s made up a small portion of gay porn viewership (11%), they were the most likely demographic to watch it. Additionally, they share a certain proclivity with the 18-24 year olds. Both over-65s and 18-24s enjoyed the military category +92% and +68% more, respectively, than other age groups.
Interestingly, the younger age group were most turned on by tattooed men (+132%) and straight guys (+69%) more than any other age group, which could suggest a desire for dominant figures, rules, punishments or subverting those experiences to push back against authority and compulsory heterosexuality. But that’s just, like, my opinion.
Who were we tuning into watch the most?
There’s no denying it, twinks rule the roost when it comes to the most visited category on the site. And it seems that no two countries across Europe are the same when it comes to category preferences. And breaking it down by UK region, we begin to see a more colourful picture of how we like to get down.
While Londoners are loving uncut porn, Scotland are championing cartoons. Meanwhile, the North West are searching for blowjobs on mass and South East are enjoying solo videos. It just goes to show that we’re a little different in our tastes when we zoom in a little more.
The UK, Germany and Italy are obsessed with these porn stars
One thing’s for sure, the UK, Germany and Italy have a surprising crossover with their most viewed pornstars. Malik Delgaty, Joe Mills, Zane Walker (who identifies as straight), Cade Maddox, Jake Preston, and Rhyheim Shabazz made it into the top ten list for each country.
Who in the UK is watching the most porn?
Okay, okay. Here’s the tea. The South East take the biscuit for the most viewed porn compared to the national average (+77%). Next were Northern Ireland (+38%), the North West (+24%) and Yorkshire and Humber (+20%). Meanwhile, London trailed behind the national average by 6%, as well as the North East by 2%.
Safe to say that something in the South East is making people horny AF.