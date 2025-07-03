What PornHub’s latest stats tell us about gay porn consumption

Okay you horny lot, listen up! PronHub have released their Gay Pride insights for 2025, and we need to talk about them – STAT.

According to the report, published in June, we’ve been very, very busy across the UK in search of our wildest fantasies. Here’s a breakdown of everything we know about the top gay sex trends of 2025.

The young’uns are horny as fuck for… the military?

While ;orn is enjoyed across a spectrum of ages, the 18-24s certainly take the award for most horny demographic, making up a whopping 27% of the viewership. That’s over a quarter, followed by 25-34 year olds (20%).

And while the over 65s made up a small portion of gay porn viewership (11%), they were the most likely demographic to watch it. Additionally, they share a certain proclivity with the 18-24 year olds. Both over-65s and 18-24s enjoyed the military category +92% and +68% more, respectively, than other age groups.

Interestingly, the younger age group were most turned on by tattooed men (+132%) and straight guys (+69%) more than any other age group, which could suggest a desire for dominant figures, rules, punishments or subverting those experiences to push back against authority and compulsory heterosexuality. But that’s just, like, my opinion.