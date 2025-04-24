Drag Race’s Jiggly Caliente loses “most of her right leg” after suffering a severe infection

The family of Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente have shared some heartbreaking news.

On 24 March, it was announced that the beloved drag talent – whose real name is Bianca Castro – would be stepping away from the public eye due to a “serious health setback.”

“The family of Bianca Castro, known to many as the beloved drag performer Jiggly Caliente, is heartbroken to share that over the last month, Bianca has experienced a serious health setback,” Jiggly’s loved ones wrote in a statement posted on her Instagram account. “Due to a severe infection, she was hospitalized and, as a result, has undergone the loss of most of her right leg.“

Due to her “extensive recovery,” Jiggly’s family confirmed that the 44-year-old drag star would no longer appear on the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines, “nor will she be participating in any public engagements for the foreseeable future.“

“At this time, we kindly ask for privacy for Bianca and her family as they navigate this difficult journey together. While Jiggly concentrates on healing, we invite her friends, fans and community to uplift her with messages of hope and love on her social media channels,“ the statement continued.

“Bianca’s family and drag house are deeply grateful for the continued outpouring of support, strength and prayers.“

Jiggly’s heartbreaking update sent shockwaves within the Drag Race community, resulting in many of her franchise sisters and peers flocking to the comment section to leave supportive messages.

Drag Race staple Michelle Visage wrote: “We love you so much, my sweet jiggles, and we are praying with all we’ve got.”

Bob the Drag Queen commented: “Jiggly, I love you so much. You always keep it so real. A true diva. Heal up sis.“

Drag Race Philippines star Marina Summers said: “Love you ate. Sending all love to you and your family! We are here for you.”

Drag Race rotating judge Carson Kressley added: “Sending so much love your way – keeping you close to our hearts.”

Angeria Paris Van Michaels, Joella, Gottmik, Bianca Del Rio, Aja, Jujubee, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Morphine Love Dion, Jasmine Kennedie and more echoed similar sentiments in the comment section.

Jiggly also received support from Broadway icon Lea Salonga, who wrote: “Saying prayers for you! I’m so sorry you’re going through this.“

After rising to superstardom on the fourth season of Drag Race, where she blessed viewers with one of the most memorable runways of all time, Jiggly went on to craft an incredible career in both the drag world and mainstream Hollywood, appearing in Ryan Murphy’s trailblazing trans drama Pose.

In 2022, she add another incredible feat to her resume when she became one of the permanent judges on Drag Race Philippines, sitting on the panel for the series’ first three seasons.

We’re sending love and healing energy to Jiggly Caliente during this difficult time.