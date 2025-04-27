Drag Race icon Jiggly Caliente dies, aged 44

Jiggly Caliente, one of the most legendary queens in RuPaul’s Drag Race herstory, has tragically passed away.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Caliente had experienced “a serious health setback” due to a severe infection, during which she was hospitalised and had to undergo the amputation of most of her right leg.

On 27 April, Caliente’s family announced with “profound sorrow” that the drag icon, whose real name was Bianca Castro-Arabejo, had “passed away peacefully” at 4:42 a.m. that same day, “surrounded by her loving family and close friends.” She was 44.

The statement from her family reads: “A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity.

“She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world. Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light.

“Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever.”

The touching tribute concluded: “She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered. In Loving Memory of Bianca Castro-Arebejo (Jiggly Caliente) November 29, 1980 – April 27, 2025.”

News of Caliente’s death was met with shock and sadness from thousands of fans, celebrities and Drag Race stars, such as Cheryl, Courtney Act, Copper Topp, Crystal Envy, Envy Peru, Jaida Essence Hall, Kate Butch, Laganja Estranja, Mariah, Miss Fame, Pangina Heals and Tia Kofi.

Caliente first rose to fame as a breakout star on the fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race (2012), winning over fans and judges alike with her lovable, larger-than-life personality. She also delivered one of the franchise’s most unforgettable moments when she lip-synced to Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ in her now-iconic “Baked Potato Couture.”

After coming out as a trans woman in 2016, Caliente made a name for herself as an actress, starring in acclaimed shows like Broad City, Search Party, and Pose, the latter of which she recurred on for 12 episodes as Veronica Ferocity.

In 2021, Caliente made her long-awaited Drag Race return for the sixth season of All Stars. While her stint was short-lived, she later transitioned from contestant to judge on the lauded Filipino spin-off.

Our hearts go out to Jiggly Caliente’s friends and family during this incredibly difficult time.⁠