“It gave me a reason to be”: Drag Race’s Symone reflects on the show’s life-changing impact

Drag Race star Symone has opened up about the positive impact the show has had on her life.

Content warning: This story may include topics that some readers may find uncomfortable.

In 2021, the beloved performer made her Drag Race debut, competing in the show’s 13th season.

Throughout the competition, Symone captivated viewers and the judging panel with her charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent, which ultimately led to her winning four maxi-challenges and the show’s ultimate prize.

Since becoming ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar,’ Symone has crafted an incredibly successful career in both the Drag Race universe and the wider entertainment industry.

From collaborating with Rihanna and Kacey Musgraves to landing a role in the historic gay rom-com Bros, the 30-year-old performer has remained booked and busy.

However, Symone’s journey to superstardom hasn’t always been a walk in the park.

During a recent appearance on Ts Madison’s podcast Outlaws with Ts Madison, Symone revealed that Drag Race “gave her a reason to be.”

“It changed my life forever. I was able to take care of my mom. I’ve been able to take care of my friends and help people through this. I’ve been able to help myself through this,” she explained in between tears.

“I learned a lot about myself. It changed my perspective of myself. It made me realise that I’m not worthless. It gave me a reason to be. I don’t know where I would be without drag.”

In addition, praising the drag art form and Drag Race, Symone credited her mother as “the only thing” that prevented her from committing suicide.

“I don’t know if I ever said this publicly, but I remember I came home one day and I just had enough. I was bullied as a kid. I just had enough, I was ready to eject,” she continued.

“And I went to the kitchen, and the only thing that saved me from doing that was my mom. I remember her saying one time, she was like, ‘If anything happens like that, you might as well take me with you because I can’t take it.’

“That was the only thing that saved me, and I remember drag happened after that. Drag Race was on and I saw it for the first time and it clicked in my head, like ‘That’s it, that’s the reason.”

Check out Symone’s full heartfelt interview on Outlaws with Ts Madison here or below.