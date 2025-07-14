Here’s why Ncuti Gatwa stepped away from Doctor Who

Ncuti Gatwa has cleared the air on his shock exit from Doctor Who.

Back in May, viewers of the long-running series were left devastated when the Sex Education star ended his run as the beloved Time Lord following the season 15 finale.

“This journey has been one that I will never forget and a role that will be part of me forever,” Gatwa said in a statement.

“There are no words to describe what it feels like to be cast as the Doctor, nore are there words to explain what it feels like to be accepted into this iconic role that has existed for over 60 years and is truly loved by so many across the globe.

“The fans are truly the final character and beating heart of this show, and I can’t thank the Whoniverse, and the Whovians, enough for welcoming me in, making this such a touching experience.”

In a separate statement, showrunner Russell T Davies echoed similar sentiments, praising the Barbie star for his work over the last two seasons.

“What a Doctor! Thank you, Ncuti! As his final words say, this has been an absolute joy, and the team in Cardiff and everyone who has worked on this show for the past few years are so lucky to have been part of Ncuti’s great adventure as he shoots off to stratospheric new heights,” the Queer as Folk creator wrote.

Over the last few weeks, Gatwa has refrained from giving further insight into his decision. However, that all changed on 13 July when the 32-year-old actor appeared on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

“When asked about his exit, Gatwa said: “I’m getting old and my body was tired. I’ve now just started doing some ballet, so I’m making some good decisions here,” he explained.

“It’s the most amazing job in the world. It’s a job that any actor would dream of. And because it’s so good, it’s strenuous, it takes a lot out of you physically, emotionally, mentally. So, I – it was time.”

In addition to addressing Doctor Who, Gatwa gave insight into why he pulled out of the Eurovision a day before his scheduled appearance.

“That one… it all panned out very interestingly. I pulled out of it a long time before it was announced. It was announced when it was announced, I don’t know why,” he explained.

“But I was just very busy, had a lot of work schedules – a lot of press around [The Roses], around Doctor Who. Yeah, there was just a lot of press.”

Toward the end of his interview, the Masters of Air star gave a glimmer of hope for Doctor Who fans when Kuenbssberg asked if he would ever return, telling the latter, “Never say never.”

Gatwa’s recent interview comes a few weeks before he’s set to star in the new West End production Born With Teeth, alongside Edward Bluemel.

From the Royal Shakespeare Company and Playful Productions, the “smart, sexy and irreverent” story from Liz Duffy Adams will chronicle the rivalry between Christopher Marlowe and William Shakespeare as they’re “forced to collaborate on a new play“ against the “backdrop of espionage, religious persecution and paranoia”.

As per the synopsis: “Across three secret meetings, the rival poets duel and flirt like young men with everything to lose. And with spies everywhere, betrayal comes knocking at the door.”

Born With Teeth premieres at Wyndham’s Theatre for a limited 11-week run from 13 August to 1 November. Visit here for more information.