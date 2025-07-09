Chappell Roan is filming a music video – is it for The Subway?

Chappell Roan has been spotted filming a mystery music video – her first since ‘Hot to Go!’ in 2023!

Earlier this week, photos snapped in New York City showed the Grammy winner sprawled on her back in the road, her signature red hair — a mountain of it, actually — entangled in a yellow cab. In other photos, Roan-punzel is seen on a fire escape, her red locks tumbling down past the railing.

It hasn’t been confirmed what Roan is filming, although internet detectives have concluded that she is, in fact, shooting a music video for her unreleased song ‘The Subway,’ which she first performed at the 2024 Gov Ball.

There’s more: sapphic sleuths have discovered the number plate on the taxi reads, “8×22”, which could be the release date for ‘The Subway’ or… her second album?!

The former is more likely – in March, Roan responded to a fan asking about the whereabouts of CR2, “New album? Great question. We’re so beyond… so beyond far away from that, I could not even tell you.”

Although details of her sophomore album remain scarce, it’s presumed that ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ – her breakout synthpop smash – and ‘The Giver’ – her first foray into country-pop – will be included on the tracklist.

And, in September, Roan told Rolling Stone that she’s also recorded a ‘dance track, one that’s really 80s, one that’s acoustic and one that’s really organic, live-band 70s vibe’.

With her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, becoming a sleeper hit on the charts, it makes sense that Roan is taking her time with CR2.

Following the release of ‘Good Luck, Babe!’, the album surged to number-one spots in major markets such as the UK, Ireland and New Zealand, while attaining top three positions in the U.S., Australia and Canada.

Several tracks from Midwest Princess subsequently became sleeper hits – ‘Hot to Go!’, ‘Red Wine Supernova’ and ‘Pink Pony Club’, which became her first number-one single in the UK.

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Roan earned nominations in all of the “Big Four” categories – Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist, winning the latter.

Bring on CR2.