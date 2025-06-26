“Been on a journey of discovery”: Dragula finalist Dollya Black comes out as trans

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula star Dollya Black has come out as a trans woman.

On 1 June, the talented performer took to Instagram to share the exciting news in a celebratory post for Pride Month.

“Been on a journey of discovery that led me to starting hormones almost 6 months ago,” she wrote. “Officially going by She/They pronouns (“She” as in Lady Death, “They” as in an elf iykyk).”

Dollya informed her followers that she “went back and forth” on the idea of coming out due to being nervous over “being perceived”.

“I’ve tried so hard to cultivate a positive experience around my gender and haven’t opened up much about it publicly due to my reservations on a negative reaction,” she explained.

“Going into Pride Month tho, I’m filled with so much pride and joy while reflecting on my journey so far. Everyday I feel more and more like myself and who I want to be.

“I want other people, who think they might be trans and are seeing this, to not feel alone. You are beautiful. You are seen. Across phone screens, social media, oceans, and state lines, I love you stranger. You deserve a life of happiness.”

Toward the end of the heartwarming post, Dollya thanked her family, friends and “beautiful husband” for their encouragement and support.

Since coming out as trans, fans have inundated the Florida-based queen’s comment section with supportive and heartwarming messages.

One fan wrote: “Girl, you’re stunning! Happy for you being your real self publicly and proudly!! May we all be so brave.”

Another one of her followers echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Truly so inspiring. You look fucking fantastic, and this post is so validating thank you, sister.”

On 25 June, Dollya spoke to PRIDE about her coming out post and why she wanted to share her trans identity publicly.

“Being trans has been such a positive thing for me. I feel so blessed that my experience has been an uplifting one and has been filled with so much support and validation,” she told the news outlet.

“I wanted to just show a trans person happy and feeling beautiful and supported. Something simple that could maybe give someone a thread of hope.”

Dollya memorably made her Dragula debut in season three, where she became an instant favourite amongst fans.

During her time in the competition, the young talent proved to be a fierce competitor, winning two main challenges and one mini-challenge.

Due to her creativity and drag prowess, Dollya made it all the way to the finals, finishing her time on Dragula season three as a runner up.

We can’t wait to see Dollya Black exude more trans joy in the future.