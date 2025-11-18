“My main thing going into Drag Race was that I wanted to make an impact,” says Bonnie Ann Clyde, two-time RuPeter Badge winner and the first queen from the Republic of Ireland to compete on the franchise. With those aforementioned feats, it’s undeniable that Bonnie has, in fact, cemented her status as one of the most memorable British queens – with her bonkers turn as Chair taking a firm seat in that legacy.

Despite being a season seven frontrunner, Bonnie got the chop this week after her makeover challenge failed to land with the judges – Sugababes legend Mutya Buena included. The C.U.N.T. of her partner, Celebrity Big Brother champ David Potts, and her daring half-queen-half-king concept couldn’t keep her from the bottom, and a lip-sync face-off with her Celtic sister Catrin Feelings to ‘Push the Button’ saw her sashay away in sixth place.

Read ahead for Bonnie Ann Clyde’s full exit interview with GAY TIMES, where she reflects on her shocking elimination, why she expected a more dramatic edit of her dynamic with Catrin, and the impact of her Drag Race UK success on the Republic of Ireland. She also teases the future of Chair – which, frankly, is crucial.

Bonnie, I was so sure you’d be in the final. With two wins under your belt, did you see yourself there as well?

You always have a feeling of how the competition is going. From the beginning, I was doing well and I don’t think I’d ever done badly in the competition. I got my first badge and was like, ‘This is great.’ Then I got the Snatch Game badge and everyone who’s won Snatch Game in previous UK series have all gone on to be in the final. Statistically there was a really good chance that I was in the final. You soon learn that Drag Race is not necessarily a game of the person who’s done the best in the past goes forward. It’s a game of survival, and it just takes that one little stumble at a hurdle and that can be it for you.

Unfortunately, that was the case for me. I would’ve loved to go further, but it is what it is. The universe works in mysterious ways, and it puts you in certain places at a certain time. I went into the experience like, ‘If they want me to go first, I’m going to go first. If they want me to go out in the middle, I’ll go out in the middle. If they want me to win, I’m going to win. Whatever happens is exactly what was meant to happen.’

This week felt like a strange one. Based on critiques, it seemed like there were only two top queens in Bones and Sillexa, and the remaining four queens could’ve all been up for elimination. Because of your track record, did you think you could be spared?

No. After hearing the critiques, I assumed I would be in the bottom. Getting ready for the show is such a stress. You’re getting all these outfits together, and sometimes you get an outfit two days before you leave, or two outfits that are identical. You just look at them go, ‘I’m going to be in the bottom if I wear this.’ So I wasn’t under any delusion. They said we had the best performance on the runway. David’s energy is incredible. I could not have asked for a better partner. Yes, we had family resemblance. Was it a good family resemblance? No! I didn’t like the wigs. I didn’t like the outfits. So I was like, ‘It is what it is. I’m going to be in the bottom.’ At that stage I was like, ‘I still have a fighting chance. I’ve got my two wins and I know I can perform, so I’m just going to do my best.’

The makeover is always weirdly judged. Fans and queens never know if it’s going to be critiqued on makeup, outfit or family resemblance. Was that on your mind, ahead of the challenge?

In hindsight, I wish I’d thought about it a little bit more. My philosophy with a lot of drag is whatever is simple and effective is always the best. For whatever reason, the makeover was the one challenge I was like, ‘Let me do a half and half look and serve drag king and queen, do The Great Gatsby and Bonnie and Clyde.’ It was just a lot of concept! And unfortunately, it was a swing and a bit of a miss. So I would’ve loved to have given them something clean, cut, precise, that would’ve worked a bit better. Again, it is what it is, so I can’t change what I did.

Well, after doing Cher as Chair and then this week, no one can accuse you of playing it safe.

My main thing going into Drag Race was that I wanted to make an impact. I wanted to do things that hadn’t been done before on the show, because Drag Race has been going on for so many years, and we’ve seen a lot of stuff already. I wanted to go in and make sure that people remember that I was there, that my time on the show was memorable and not wasted.

When you said in the werkroom that you were going to do Cher, I did think, ‘Hmmm… not sure.’

‘What the fuck is she talking about?’

Exactly, because we’ve seen in recent seasons where queens do really out-of-the-box characters, from Arrietty as Baby Cupid to Cynthia Lee Fontaine as Dracula, that it can flop hard. Your Chair, however, was one of the best things I’ve ever seen in the franchise. It was so stupid.

I think Chair is a symptom of Snatch Game because it’s been going on for so long. What can you do now that’s different or will stand out or be unique? I have a couple rules for Snatch Game for anyone going forward and doing it in future seasons. I always recommend doing something that RuPaul sort of knows and something a little bit stupid, then just do your homework and have a Rolodex of references. Chair was a symptom of the fact that Chad Michaels’ Snatch Game was iconic, and then Jujubee came in and did a parody of a drag queen doing Cher. Then I did a parody of a parody of Snatch Game. It’s really meta and ridiculous and multilayered – I’m so smart! No, I’m just kidding. But it was a crazy idea.

It was your deadpan delivery, too. Has Cher/Chair sent a cease and desist?

Not yet. ‘Yet’ being the keyword. I’ll be sitting down when it comes. I’m ready. Get me to Vegas. Let me do the Chairwell Tour — someone in the comments said that, and I’ve stolen it. Like, okay, we’re going to do the Cherwell Tour!