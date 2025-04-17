Drag Race: Suzie Toot issues statement on Lexi Love “beef”

Suzie Toot has made it “clear” about her friendship with fellow Drag Race season 17 star Lexi Love.

On this season of the Emmy Award-winning series, drama has erupted on a plethora of occasions, from Trim-Gate with Jewels Sparkles and Onya Nurve to Spray-Paint-Gate with Lexi and Onya, as well as She-Stole-All-My-Jokes-Gate with Jewels and Arrietty.

Perhaps the most confusing conflict, however, was the apparent tension between Suzie and Lexi—largely driven by Lexi, with little to no engagement from the former.

While the queens have playfully shaded each other online throughout the season, Suzie has clarified that they’re sisters for life—and that the drama, both on and off screen, doesn’t justify so-called “fans” sending hate her way.

“Hey just so [we’re] all clear,” Suzie tweeted on 15 April, “Lexi and I have been friends and continue to be friends. Our beef online is 100% a bit between friends that is fun and silly. If you participate in any kind of public hate for Lexi you are not a Tooter. Full stop.”

However, Suzie added in the comments section that it is more than okay to send hate in Kori King’s direction, telling fans to “run wild”. (It must be stressed that this is, in fact, a recurring joke between Suzie and Kori, there’s only love between them.)

Suzie’s statement on her and Lexi’s dynamic was met with praise, with one fan correctly highlighting how “any kind of hate towards a reality TV competition is really fucking wild considering that almost everything is more kikiing than real beef.”

Another said: “It’s sad these grown people do not realise that you guys filmed a show and will banter as such.”

Both Suzie and Lexi have become major fan favorites over the course of season 17; Suzie has been lauded for her sharp comedic timing and quintessential flapper-girl aesthetic, while Lexi’s high-fashion looks and endearing personality have cemented her as one of the season’s breakout stars.

Although Suzie was controversially eliminated in fifth place, she went on to conquer the Lip Sync Lalaparuza Smackdown, winning a $50,000 cash prize. Lexi made it to the final four, where she will compete against Jewels, Onya and Sam Star for $200,000 and the title of ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’.

The Drag Race season 17 finale airs this Friday in the US on MTV and the following day on WOW Presents Plus for international viewers.