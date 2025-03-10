Drag Race: Here’s why Jewels Sparkles didn’t expose Arrietty

Suzie Toot has revealed why Jewels Sparkles didn’t expose Arrietty for stealing her jokes on this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

For their ninth maxi-challenge, the contestants roasted three legendary villains from Drag Race herstory: Kandy Muse (season 13, All Stars 8), Mistress Isabelle Brooks (season 15) and Plane Jane (season 16).

As the winner of the Betsey Johnson design challenge, Jewels was responsible for assigning the order of the queens, which she did as follows: Onya Nurve, Arrietty, Jewels, Lana Ja’Rae, Sam Star, Lydia B Kollins, Suzie and Lexi Love.

The order was met with a harsh response from both Arrietty and Lexi, who were aggravated at being placed before Jewels and after Suzie, respectively.

Although Jewels stressed that she hadn’t intended to sabotage them, Arrietty controversially stole a couple of her jokes while the queens shared their material with guest judge Whitney Cummings.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jewels was unaware of the theft until the roast took place and Arrietty was on stage, delivering the jokes (to no laughs). To the surprise of viewers, Jewels didn’t rat out her best friend during critiques or raise the issue to the cast in Untucked.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Suzie revealed that Jewels “[didn’t tell anyone] in the moment,” and waited until a “van ride that night” to confide in her season 17 sister.

“Here’s the thing. Jewels said, ‘I’m going to hold this in. I’m not going to say it unless Arrietty says it, because if she goes home tonight, I don’t want this to be part of her narrative,’” recalled Suzie.

Jewels, who quote-tweeted the article on Twitter/X with the caption “for anyone wondering,” was praised by fans for her “congenial” approach to the drama.

“You should be the first contestant to win Drag Race AND Miss Congeniality, that was such a mature and selfless behavior for someone my age cuz I would’ve dragged her,” said one fan.

Another tweeted: “Omg can the winner of season 17 also be Ms Congeniality, because THIS is the most congenial shit I’ve ever seen.”

A third said: “You are a selfless diva for that, even after being hard done by you turned the other cheek. after shantaying, you immediately congratulated lydia on her win. you are my winner diva! I LOVE YOU DOWN!”

Ultimately, Jewels and Arrietty faced-off in the lip-sync smackdown to Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER cut ‘Ya Ya’, with the latter sashaying away in eighth place.

You can read Suzie Toot’s full interview with Entertainment Weekly here.