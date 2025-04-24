Onya Nurve has conquered Drag Race — now she’s coming for the EGOT

With a gargantuan 700k+ likes on her #TEAM post, Onya Nurve had already made herstory as the finalist with the most online support heading into a RuPaul’s Drag Race finale. It wasn’t a surprise, though — the theatre buff racked up four maxi-challenge wins over the season, including the coveted Snatch Game, all while consistently serving Black excellence with her unwavering celebration and homage to Black culture. Then, on 18 April, Onya dominated! the finale — showcasing her powerful vocals on the original track ‘It Do Take Nurve’, before abracadabra, amor-ooh-na-na’ing her way to glory in the final lip-sync smackdown against Jewels Sparkles.

While Onya has “barely had time to eat” or sleep since her win — thanks to a whirlwind of media and club appearances, including a guest stint on Good Morning America (major) — she’s already laser-focused on her next dream: conquering the EGOT. “I want to get my Emmy. I want to get my Grammy. I want to get my Tony. And I want to get my Oscar,” Onya tells GAY TIMES, adding that she also envisions buying her own home and, of course, continuing to be “the bad bitch that I am.”

Here, Onya Nurve reflects on her triumphant Drag Race season 17 journey — from the episode she’s most proud of, to her undeniable impact on future Black queens, and the legacy she hopes to leave behind. She also opens up about why she skipped a reveal during her ‘Abracadabra’ lip-sync, and spills which iconic show she’s destined to appear on. In the words of Onya herself: “It do take Nurve!”

Onya Nurve! America’s Next Drag Superstar! How are you feeling? Has it sunk in yet?

I don’t think so! I don’t think so. You can imagine how fast everything is moving. I’ve barely had time to eat, honey! So, it hasn’t really sunk in yet, but I am over the moon, girl.

You appeared on Good Morning America, too. I mean, how many hours of sleep have you had since being crowned?

I had zero hours of sleep before going on Good Morning America because I knew if I would’ve slept even a bit, I would’ve been a wreck. So I’m just like, ‘Girl, stay up and you’ll get your sleep after.’

Your lovely mum Nina was there to support you and, of course, your father appeared on Drag Race for the makeover. How do they feel knowing their child is America’s Next Drag Superstar?

I think they just stopped crying yesterday! They’re so excited, overwhelmed and overjoyed with emotion. I was so happy to make them proud.

You’ve made so many people proud and, Onya, you demolished that final lip-sync.

Thank you, I appreciate it.

What was it like stepping into that final moment on the stage to do the final lip-sync, with the pressure to secure the crown, but also the added challenge of doing justice to this iconic Lady Gaga banger?

My goal going into that lip-sync was just to be true to who I am as an entertainer. I know what I’ve always brought to the table, and it hasn’t failed me yet. So, I needed to trust that and really bet on myself just one more time.

You certainly gave Little Monster and did justice to the line, “Dance or Die”.

[Laughs] I understood the category!

Queens and Drag Race fans historically love a lip-sync reveal, but you opted not to. Not that you needed it. Was that intentional on your part, to show audiences that Onya Nurve can command a stage without a reveal moment?

It was intentional. Of course, I had other options, but at the end of the day… I mean, to be honest, I didn’t practice those options with nails, and I was definitely going on the stage with nails! But, I just told myself, ‘You are not a reveal queen. You’ve never done goops and gags. You are the goop and gag. So, you just go out there, give it your all and be yourself.’

You were “the Lady in Red”, anyway.

I absolutely was! That was the only thing that was pretty intentional as far as the presence of the song. I just knew I wanted to be in all red, and I felt like I would pull attention in that way. It obviously paid off!