‘No way I was getting disqualified’: Aja addresses Drag Race drama with Mistress

Aja has addressed Mistress Isabelle Brooks’ controversial behaviour towards her in the preview for this week’s Drag Race episode – in the most Aja way possible.

In the sneak peek for the All Stars 10 semi-final, Mistress returns to the werkroom after sending Cynthia Lee Fontaine home in the lip-sync smackdown. She immediately embraces her inner — as Aja puts it in a confessional — “energy vampire,” with her negative attitude “dragging other people into her black hole.”

When the queens gather at the table the next day, Aja opens up about her rough experience in the Snatch Game, which Mistress greets with laughter. The season 15 finalist then pulls Aja’s hair back and laughs in her ear, prompting shocked reactions from all the contestants.

Mistress continues to instigate drama with Aja, questioning her comments about not being “mentally” present in the previous challenge. After Aja tells her she’s “doing too much” and needs to be humbled, Mistress hits back: “I don’t think I’ll take life advice from anyone in your position, but I thank you for the sentiments.”

In another confessional, Aja says she refrained from ‘leaning over and backhanding that b***h’: “But baby, I’m a grown ass woman. I don’t fight butch queens.”

Following the release of the preview, Mistress’ behaviour became a major talking point on social media. While the queen is known for her shady back-and-forths with her co-stars — and her conflict with Aja was celebrated as great television — many fans felt her comment about not taking life advice from Aja, a Black trans woman, was unnecessary.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Twitter/X, Aja said that Mistress “indeed deserved to get the st slapped out of her,” but “there was no way I was about to get disqualified for slapping my defiant niece on television.” With a laughter emoji, she continued: “Y’all know she mentally ill.”

Knowing how the Drag Race fandom treats queens when drama arises, Aja went on to highlight that Mistress “is a human and nobody is perfect, not you or I,” adding: “Kindness always prevails.” She also took the situation in jest, telling a fan that merch with the phrase “I don’t fight butch queens” is “coming soon.”

Mistress also addressed the drama on Twitter/X in typical Mistress fashion, writing: “LMAOOOOO why tf am I crashing out in this preview,” and “Could yall see me being a therapist? I think I’d be good at it.”

It’s important to note that this episode of All Stars 10 was filmed months ago, and Mistress and Aja have seemingly repaired their relationship. Earlier this week, they released a video on Mistress’ channel where they “expose the truth about Snatch Game,” which you can watch below.

On this week’s episode of Drag Race All Stars 10, the eight remaining queens – which also includes Bosco, Daya Betty, Ginger Minj, Irene the Alien, Jorgeous and Lydia Butthole Kollins – will compete in the staple talent show.