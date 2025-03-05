Drag Race: Kori King reveals how she would have reacted if she won episode 9’s lip sync

Drag Race star Kori King has revealed what she would have done if she had won her lip sync against Lydia B Kollins.

In last week’s episode, the queens were tasked with creating outfits inspired by one of three classic Betsy Johnson collections: Punk Grunge Flappers, Betsey’s Prom, and Prenup.

Like the previous design challenges, chaos reigned supreme throughout the queens’ creative process, with Lexi Love having a mini breakdown and Jewels Sparkles sewing her velvet pieces in different directions.

Fortunately, the queens overcame the stress and delivered dynamic Betsy Johnson-inspired outfits on the runway.

However, not all of the contestants’ final designs impressed Ru and the judges’ panel, including Ms Johnson.

While Jewels, Lexi, Susie Toot and Arrietty were praised for their unique approach to the Betsy Johnson fashion brand, Kori, Onya Nurve, and Lydia were critiqued for not fully bringing their visions to life.

In the end, Ru named this season’s power couple as the bottom two queens of the week, tasking them to lip sync to ‘Kiss Me Deadly’ by Lita Ford.

“I’m kind of feeling a little crushed actually to lip sync right now against Lydia, my closest relationship in this competition,” Kori said in a confessional. “However, coma, I will not be going home.”

While the two talents delivered sickening moves, drama and a jaw-dropping passionate kiss, Lydia was asked to stay, resulting in Kori sashaying away.

After her exit from the competition, the Boston-based queen sat down with Entertainment Weekly to dish about her final episode, including wether she deserved to be in the bottom.

“Yes. I looked like Boo Boo the Fool. My outfit was trash, it was hideous, it was garbage. It was the ugliest outfit,” she told the publication.

“I don’t like to brag, but I think it was in the top 10 ugliest sewing outfits of the franchise. Onya Nurve’s outfit was pretty ugly they could’ve swapped Onya for Lydia… My outfit was the fool. The whole episode, I was like, ‘I’m going home.'”

Kori also opened up about her iconic lip sync with Lydia and revealed what she would have done had RuPaul saved her instead.

“Once it was me and Lydia, I did not want to stay at all. I knew how bad Lydia wanted it, and I’d rather have her stay than me,” she explained.

“However, if it was me and Onya in the bottom? Baby, I’m bucking! Even if I did win, I would have to find a way [to save Lydia]. I’d have to BenDeLaCreme myself… I wouldn’t be able to send Lydia home. I’d find a way to swap.”

While Lydia sent Kori home in episode nine, the pair’s relationship remains strong.

Back in February, the 24-year-old drag talent revealed that she and her season 17 sister are still romantically involved during an appearance at a Roscoe’s Tavern Viewing Party.

“You know what’s so funny? We were kind of talking to each other, and fighting, stuff like that,” said Kori, “but we weren’t thinking about it for the camera’s sake, which is probably why they didn’t catch as much of it.

“We were just in a relationship on the show, but we didn’t really play it up for the cameras. They didn’t really catch all of the nonsense that we were doing.”

In response to Naysha’s question about the “extent” of their relationship, Kori confirmed they’re “together, yeah, officially”: “It progressed after we got home. And then it flourished a couple of months after filming.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 airs in the UK on WOW Presents Plus.