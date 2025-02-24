Drag Race: Kori King reveals she and Lydia B Kollins are ‘officially together’

Kori King has confirmed that she’s in a relationship with her Drag Race co-star Lydia B Kollins – officially!

Over the past six weeks, the two season 17 contestants have been cosying up to one another in the werkroom and in the Untucked lounge, with Kori admitting in the most recent episode that she is a “committed girl”.

After their sisters highlighted how “intimate” they’ve been, Kori acknowledged in her confessional how her connection with Lydia is “quite obvious”, adding: “We’re very close. Ah, I’m blushing. I’m Black, but I’m blushing.”

With Drag Race filmed months before its air date, fans have speculated on the current status of their romance. But during a recent appearance at Roscoe’s Tavern Viewing Party, Kori told co-hosts Naysha Lopez, Betty Davis and Kara Mel D’Ville that her relationship with Lydia survived post-filming.

“You know what’s so funny? We were kind of talking to each other, and fighting, stuff like that,” said Kori, “but we weren’t thinking about it for the camera’s sake, which is probably why they didn’t catch as much of it.

“We were just in a relationship on the show, but we didn’t really play it up for the cameras. They didn’t really catch all of the nonsense that we were doing.”

In response to Naysha’s question about the “extent” of their relationship, Kori confirmed they’re “together, yeah, officially”: “It progressed after we got home. And then it flourished a couple of months after filming.”

Congrats to Kori and Lydia, Drag Race’s reigning super couple! Watch Kori spill the romance tea, alongside All Stars 9 alum Jorgeous, during the live stream of Roscoe’s Tavern Viewing Party here or below.