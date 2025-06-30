“I almost lost my life”: Drag Race’s Ilona Verley involved in near-fatal car crash

Ilona Verley, who rose to fame in the first season of Canada’s Drag Race, was involved in a car accident last week that left them with serious injuries.

The beloved Two-Spirit drag performer revealed the shocking news in an Instagram post uploaded on 24 June.

“This past week, I almost lost my life, I’m really scared & traumatized about what the future holds,” Ilona wrote.

“I’m so thankful to my dear sister @kikiwannakaikai for working with my mom @sandiverley to put this @gofundmeca together to help with my recovery.

“Any support financially or via sharing is so appreciated from the bottom of my heart, I am so thankful to be a member of so many incredible communities who have raised me, now I ask please help me heal.”

Additional information on Ilona’s injuries was revealed on their GoFundMe page, which was created to help raise funds for their medical expenses.

“Their injuries include: A bone deep laceration across the forehead into the upper nose, A deep laceration in one eyebrow, Broken nose (including exterior gashes), Dislocated Jaw, Severe abrasions across the entire left side of their face, Concussion, Fractured spine, Full-body trauma & deep tissue bruising,” the description revealed.

“Ilona has been fitted with a soft spinal brace and is on a majority bed rest for the next month – 2 months. Further spinal injuries are suspected, unfortunately, at this time, will be non-visible on initial imaging until scar tissue develops often 5-7 days later (this will be reassessed at a follow up appointment this coming week).

“Ilona will be scheduled to a rehabilitation program once well enough and cleared by doctors to move on from bed rest when their body allows, and will remain under their mother’s care during this time.”

Since creating their GoFundMe account, Ilona has raised $20,000 (CAD) out of their $24,000 goal.

The funds will help cover “monthly living costs during the first month – 2 month initial recovery and the many unexpected medical expenses that are not covered during this critical healing period.”

Ilona is also set to receive support from their drag mother, Alma Be, who’s raising money for their recovery with a local event titled Pidge Fest.

“‘She almost Pidged for real!’ Hello Vancouver, a little over a week ago, my drag daughter @ilonaverley was involved in a terrible accident. She sustained many injuries that will require her to be out of commission for the next few months,” Alma announced on Instagram.

“A successful GoFundMe has been running for the past few days where people far and wide have been able to show their love for Ilona. I wanted to throw a local event, and I’m happy to say that 10 drag artists have graciously donated their art, and we will be putting on a show right here on Davie Street! If you know Ilona, then you know how often she says Pidge and all the different meanings The word carries.”

Our thoughts are with Ilona as well as their family, friends and fans.

For more information on their GoFundMe, click here.