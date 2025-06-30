Gird your loins! The Devil Wears Prada 2 begins filming with the original cast

Dust off your cerulean belts, Runway enthusiasts! The Devil Wears Prada sequel has received a major update!

In 2024, it was announced that a follow-up film to the beloved 2006 classic was officially in development at Disney, with Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep reprising their iconic roles and Aline Brosh McKenna returning as the screenwriter.

Since that fateful announcement, new information about the film has been steadily released to the public, including the return of Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci as Andy Sachs and Nigel, respectively, and an official release date set for 1 May, 2026.

On 30 June, 20th Century Fox, the studio behind the upcoming film, treated fans to more exciting news when they revealed that The Devil Wears Prada 2 was officially in production.

In the brief teaser, uploaded to the company’s social media channels, an array of iconic sound clips from the first film play in the background as two red pumps with pitchfork heels float around a white backdrop.

“The Devil Wears Prada 2. Now in production,” 20th Century Fox’s caption read.

Of course, the recent announcement has been a hit on social media, with many fans exclaiming that “real cinema is coming back.”

“Not to be dramatic, this is going to heal me,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

Another fan tweeted: “HAPPY PRIDE EVERYONE!!!”

A third person added: “Manifesting a Madonna cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will reportedly follow Miranda Priestly (Streep) as she navigates her career “amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing,” where she goes head-to-head with Blunt’s character, Emily, now a “high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”

In addition to the original cast, the sequel will feature Kenneth Branagh as Miranda Priestly’s husband, per The Hollywood Reporter.

As of writing, additional cast members have not been announced.

The original 2006 film, based on Lauren Weisberger’s best-selling novel of the same name, received universal critical acclaim and grossed over $326 million at the box office. Streep earned a Golden Globe Award for her performance, as well as an Academy Award nomination.

Also starring Simon Baker, Adrian Grenier, Gisele Bündchen, Tracie Thoms, Rich Sommer, Daniel Sunjata, and James Naughton, The Devil Wears Prada has since become a classic—particularly within the LGBTQIA+ community.

Elton John recently adapted the film into a West End musical, with Ugly Betty icon Vanessa Williams stepping into the role of Miranda Priestly.

Last year, Streep, Hathaway, and Blunt reunited at the 2024 SAG Awards, where they quoted iconic lines from the beloved coming-of-age drama while presenting an award.

While we patiently wait for more news on the sequel, revisit one of the film’s most iconic scenes here or below.