Drag Race icon Monét X Change announces engagement!

Monét X Change is getting hitched!

On 17 September, the RuPaul’s Drag Race legend announced on Instagram that she’s engaged to her longtime partner, Andy Short.

“Locked in,” she wrote alongside a wedding ring emoji, sharing four adorable photos of the couple in a studio surrounded by sunflowers.

In his own post, Andy wrote: “My sweetie. Huge thank you to everyone who helped make this little surprise […] oh and to my new fiancé agreeing to this.”

The announcement was met with excitement from thousands of fans and Drag Race alumni.

All Stars 3 winner Trixie Mattel joked, “Can I be the third?” while season six champion Bianca Del Rio, in classic fashion, screamed in all caps: “PRENUP! PRENUP! PRENUPTIAL AGREEMENT!”

“OMG CONGRATS TWINNER!” wrote Trinity the Tuck, with Todrick Hall adding: “I just got full body chills. I love the both of you. Congratulations!”

Other stars who shared their love included Aquaria, Bob the Drag Queen, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Denali, Gottmik, Joe Locke, Jimbo, Michelle Visage, NikkieTutorials, Pangina Heals, Peppermint, Plastique Tiara, Raja, Ross Mathews, Shea Couleé, Symone and Valentina.

It’s unclear when Monét and Andy first became romantically involved, though their earliest Instagram post together dates back to January 2022.

Monét is best known for her three-season Drag Race run: after sashaying away in sixth place on season 10, she returned for All Stars 4, where she and Trinity made herstory as the first-ever co-winners.

She later competed on All Stars 7, the franchise’s all-winners season, ultimately placing runner-up behind Jinkx Monsoon.

According to his social media, Andy is a certified personal trainer and health professional with more than six years of experience.

Check out the adorable announcement of their engagement below.