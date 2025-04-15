The Traitors’ Dylan Efron nearly bares it all in new Sephora collaboration

Dylan Efron refuses to let fans breathe with his new brand collaboration, possibly his hottest to date.

On 12 April, The Traitors star blessed fans with an inside look into his skincare routine with the help of personal care and beauty retail store Sephora.

In the steamy video, Efron kicks off his post-shower routine by putting on Clarins Double Serum Anti-Aging + Anti-Wrinkle Serum Light.

“I’ll be honest, I’ve never really been into skincare. I’ve actually been pretty rough on my face over the years. But recently, I’ve decided to change that,” the handsome hunk says in a voice-over.

“I’ve been using the new Clarins Double Serum Light for about two months now. I’m sold on the anti-ageing benefits, and I’m already seeing a difference. It uses plants and active molecules, leaving my skin smoother, more hydrated and just healthy.”

Of course, Efron leaves little to the imagination, with the reality TV star showing off his impressive physique and dreamy tattoos while wearing nothing but a low-hanging towel.

Unsurprisingly, Efron’s collaboration resulted in thirsty reactions from his followers, with one person commenting: “This is better than any Calvin Klein campaigns combined.”

A second fan joked, “I didn’t hear not one word he said…” while a third person added, “adding everything in this video to my cart, and I mean everything.”

Efron’s hot Sephora collaboration comes a week after he sent pop culture enthusiasts into a thirst-fueled frenzy with his carousel of shirtless images.

In the post, the social media personality included photos of him taking part in what looks to be a mountain excursion. It also featured jaw-dropping selfies of Efron shirtless on set.

The carousel of photos accumulated 125k likes and various thirsty responses from notable LGBTQIA+ stars, allies and Efron’s The Traitors co-stars, such as Aaron Diaz, Chanel Ayan, Chrishell Stause, Dorit Kemsley, Orville Peck, Sam Asghari, Sherri Shepherd, Taylor Lautner and Toni Mahfud.

“I think your abs, have abs,” said Stause, while Kemsley wrote, “It’s the proud look on your face for me! Oh, and the abs are also [fire emoji].”

Meanwhile, Peck simply commented, “Oh!” and Lautner urged him to “give a warning, please,”

Check out the post below, and don’t forget to revisit his viral video, where he sports Speedos in the shower, here.