The Traitors’ Dylan Efron clarifies his shower comments with a steamy speedo-clad video

Dylan Efron has set the record straight about his showering habits with a jaw-dropping new video.

Back in February, the 33-year-old shocked fans when he shared a very controversial take regarding personal hygiene on the Are You Okay? show.

During a playful round of quick-fire questions, host Brianna Morales asked Efron what he thought was overrated.

“I think people shower too much. We take way too many showers,” he said in response.

After Morales exclaimed that she hated that take, Efron doubled down on his statement, adding that he goes “in the pool a lot.”

“Like, there’s chlorine–– it’s killing everything,” he continued. “We don’t need to soap our bodies every time we’re in the shower, either. That’s way too much.”

Of course, Efron’s hot take spawned mixed responses from fans, with some docking his “hot points” and others making jokes about his hygiene habits.

A few days after his viral interview, Efron returned to social media to shut down claims that he never showers.

Taking to his Instagram story, the travel influencer uploaded a cheeky video of him wearing a speedo and rinsing off following a 2.5k swim.

“Proof I do shower, lol this counts, right?” he wrote alongside a shrugging emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo Bri (@bravobravobravobri)

Naturally, Efron’s steamy video resulted in even more discourse amongst pop culture enthusiasts, with many flocking to social media to share their hilarious reactions.

“Dylan Efron shutting down rumours he doesn’t shower by posting a video of himself showering in a SPEEDO because he knows everyone will want to see that? Genius,” one fan wrote.

Another person echoed similar sentiments, writing: “I’ll tell you this boy knows his target audience better than Troy Bolton’s ass EVER did.”

A third fan tweeted: “Dylan Efron in a speedo has given me a renewed reason to live!”

Another fan commented: “Rinsing off without soap or shampoo in your swimsuit after swimming in what I assume to be the ocean…..does not a shower make. Unfortunately, Dylan, we will need more proof.”

While Efron’s shower comments have garnered mixed reviews, his run on the third season of The Traitors US has been a universal hit with viewers –especially his episode four showdown with Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen.

During the round table, The Great Global Clean Up star attempted to persuade his fellow Faithfuls that the Sibling Rivalry host was a Traitor, stating, “Bob is an amazing actor, I grew up with an actor,” which resulted in Bob replying, “Not a good one!”

Despite Bob going home that same episode, the showdown was praised by viewers as being “reality TV gold.”

In a recent interview with Variety, Efron reflected on the fan-favourite moment and gave insight into his brother Zac Efron’s reaction to Bob’s dig.

“You know he’s a good sport. He laughed about it. He told him to watch Baywatch. He was like, ‘I think you’ll would like it,'” he said.

The third season of The Traitors is now streaming on Peacock in the US and BBC iPlayer in the UK.