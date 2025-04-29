Olympo: Netflix drops teaser and release date for steamy new series from Elité producers

The first teaser for the highly anticipated series Olympo has arrived, and it’s full of sweaty, shirtless athletes.

Back in July 2024, Netflix announced that a new series from the producers of Elité would be coming to the platform.

Created by Jan Matheu, Laia Foguet, and Ibai Abad, the upcoming Spanish young adult series will explore the “sporting, emotional and life adventures of a group of elite young athletes” who will have test the lengths they are willing to go to achieve success.

The official synopsis reads: “At the CAR Pirineos, the best athletes in the country train, such as Amaia, the captain of the national artistic swimming team, a self-demanding girl who does not allow herself to make mistakes.

“But when Núria, her best friend and teammate, surpasses her for the first time, Amaia realizes that some athletes are improving their performance in inexplicable ways… After years of pushing their bodies to the limit and sacrificing their lives for the sport, they face the dilemma: how far are they willing to go?”

The cast includes: Clara Galle, Nira Osahia, Agustín Della Corte, Nuno Gallego, María Romanillos, Martí Cordero, Juan Perales, Andy Duato and Najwa Khliwa.

Over the last few months, Netflix has refrained from sharing additional details about the series, aside from dropping first-look photos in February.

However, that all changed on 29 April, when the popular streamer finally dropped the first teaser for Olympo.

In the short and steamy trailer, the extremely attractive cast struggles against each other’s sweaty bodies to reach the top of the pyramid, which we assume may represent the hierarchy at CAR Pirineos.

While the trailer didn’t include any scenes or dialogue from the show, it seemed to tease some of the tense and complex dynamics between the characters.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long for Olympo to arrive, with the series set to premiere on 20 June.

Check out the full teaser trailer here or below.