Olympo: Netflix’s new series from Elité producers looks just as gay and steamy

Although it is yet to be released, Netflix’s upcoming series Olympo is going viral on X/Twitter.
The upcoming YA drama follows “the country’s best athletes” as they train at the Pirineos High Performance Center, “such as Amaia, the captain of the national synchronized swimming team who demands only the best from herself and does not allow any mistakes”.
“But when her teammate and best friend Núria outstrips her for the first time, Amaia realizes that some athletes are inexplicably improving their performance,” the synopsis continues.
“After years of pushing their bodies to the limit and sacrificing their lives for the sport, they face a dilemma: how far are they willing to go?”
Olympo will star Clara Galle, Nira Osahia, Agustín Della Corte, Nuno Gallego, María Romanillos, Martí Cordero, Juan Perales, Andy Duato and Najwa Khliwa.
Created by Jan Matheu, Laia Foguet and Ibai Abad, it is produced by Zeta Studios and directed by Marçal Forès, Daniel Barone, Ibai Abad, and Ana Vázquez.
Despite a teaser being released mid-last year, Olympo has just recently made a lot of noise on social media as a result of the newly-released stills, featuring several hunks in rather homoerotic – and outright homosexual – situations.
In one, two men are seen cosying up together in a locker room, while in another, two men’s bodies are aggressively entwined in a wrestling match.
According to Netflix, Olympo will premiere later this year. See what fans are saying about the series on X/Twitter below…
