NHL breaks silence on Heated Rivalry’s viral success: “See you all at the rink”

The National Hockey League (NHL) has addressed the viral success of Heated Rivalry.

Over the last few weeks, the gay hockey romance series starring Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams has dominated the pop culture sphere with an iron fist.

Based on Rachel Reid’s hit novel, Heated Rivalry follows Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, two elite professional hockey players who embark on a passionate, secret romance while maintaining a fierce rivalry on the ice.

“What begins as a secret fling between confused teenagers at 17 evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, as they chase glory on the ice, they struggle to navigate their feelings off it,” the official synopsis reads.

“Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there’s room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile – and powerful – as real love.”

Since its two-episode premiere on 28 November, Heated Rivalry has become a viral sensation and critical success, with praise aimed at its faithfulness to the source material, Williams and Storrie’s chemistry (on and off-screen), and its bold sex scenes.

Now, it appears the Heated Rivalry gospel has reached one of the world’s largest and most notable hockey leagues, the NHL.

In a new statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a representative for the North American league discussed the show’s success and its undeniable role in attracting new hockey fans.

“There are so many ways to get hooked on hockey and, in the NHL’s 108-year history, this might be the most unique driver for creating new fans,” they told the publication. “See you all at the rink.”

The NHL’s recent statement isn’t the only time the professional hockey world has acknowledged Heated Rivalry’s influence.

Earlier this month, Sean Avery – who played for the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers and Dallas Stars – told Rolling Stone that the show’s success “should open the door for the first gay NHL player, if there is one”.

He went on to admit that he doesn’t “know firsthand of any gay players past or present”, although he does think, “I must have had a gay, closeted teammate at some point in my career”.

“I love Heated Rivalry. It’s the worst hockey show ever made, but the most incredible gay hockey show ever made. Sometimes I look away from the TV, it’s pretty graphic,” he added.

After five weeks of romance, heartbreak and unapologetic gay passion, Heated Rivalry‘s season one era is scheduled to come to a close on 26 December.

Titled ‘The Cottage’, the highly anticipated finale will follow Shane and Ilya as they “get away from the spotlight for a rare moment of freedom.”

The official synopsis adds: “But when the outside world intrudes, they have to face some tough decisions that could change everything about their future and what it means to build a life together.”

Fortunately, the sure-to-be-iconic finale won’t be the end of Heated Rivalry, with the show recently securing a season two renewal from Crave and HBO Max.

Lastly, fans in the UK and Ireland will finally be able to sink their teeth into the critically acclaimed series, starting on 10 January on Sky and NOW TV.

