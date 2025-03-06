Mid-Century Modern: Hulu drops first trailer for gay Golden Girls-like sitcom

The hilarious first trailer for Mid-Century Modern is finally here.

Created by Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, the multi-cam sitcom follows “three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age – who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother.

“As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.”

The series will star Nathan Lane as Bunny Schneiderman, Matt Bomer as Jerry Frank, Nathan Lee Graham as Arthur and Linda Lavin as Sybil Schneiderman, Bunny’s mother.

As per Hulu’s character descriptions, Bunny is a “successful businessman with one foot in retirement” who is “forever in search of love, but he first has to be convinced he’s worthy of it”.

Bomer’s character, Jerry ditched the Mormon Church and his marriage in his early 20s “after his wife informed him and the rest of the congregation that he was a homosexual.

“Now a latter-day saint in the literal sense of the term, Jerry is pure of heart. He is also hard of body and soft of head. ”

Graham’s Arthur is a “dignified, elegant fashion industry veteran who believes that life will never quite match the grace and panache that would exist if only he were in charge.”

And lastly, Sybil’s “strengths are her weaknesses: wise, caring, and iconoclastic – which sometimes means she’s critical, smothering and amoral”.

On 6 March, Hulu finally treated LGBTQIA+ TV enthusiasts to the first trailer for Mid-Century Modern.

At the start of the teaser, Bunny welcomes his visiting best friends – Arthur and Jerry – into his fabulous Palm Springs home, with the latter commenting on how big it is.

It then shows our beloved trio dipping their toes in the local gay scene, which doesn’t appear to go well for Bunny and Arthur.

“I’m just saying it’s been a minute since we’ve been out in the wild, so it might take some time,“ Arthur exclaims.

However, it doesn’t take long for Jerry to grab a handsome gentleman caller, who Fire Island star Zane Phillips plays.

As the trailer progresses, Bunny suggests that his friends move in with him and his no-nonsense mother, Sybil.

“Hear me out, we’re alone. We never see each other,“ Bunny says. “You’ll both move in here. Let’s be together while we still can, like a family.”

The hilarious Mid-Century Modern trailer also featured a sneak peek at some of the show’s upcoming guest stars, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Pamela Aldon (Better Things), Billie Lourd (American Horror Story), Stephanie Koenig (English Teacher), Kimberly Coles (Living Single) and more.

While the series promises laughs, eye candy and unapologetically queer content, it’ll also feature some heartbreak due to Lavin’s tragic death in December.

In a statement to Deadline, a representative for the Alice star confirmed that her passing stemmed from complications from lung cancer.

Before her death, Lavin had shot seven of the 10 episodes and was set to return at the start of the year to complete filming.

On 24 January, Mutchnick announced that the show would be giving a heartwarming send-off to the legendary talent and her character in the episode “Here’s to you, Mrs Schneiderman.“

“Saying goodbye to the character of Sybil was painful. Saying goodbye to Linda Lavin was heartbreaking,“ he wrote on Instagram.

Check out the full trailer for Mid-Century Modern – premiering on 28 March – below.