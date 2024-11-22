Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is disrupting the system

As 33F7, a fashion-forward “fembot” of the cosmic variety, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is putting an intergalactic spin on pop. In September, the Pose icon released her debut album 33, a 90s-influenced collection of R&B, house and pop bops exploring themes such as self-discovery, resilience and empowerment via her alter-ego. From tackling body autonomy in ‘I Am’ to persecution and alienation in ‘Why’, 33 is the album that Michaela Jaé was destined to make – and one that cements her status as an up-and-coming sonic (and visual) force in the pop industry.
“[33] was to reflect my own journey, but also for anyone of the queer diaspora, or who is “different”,” she tells GAY TIMES. “At some point, you realise that you’re not the problem. You simply are.”
In addition to her multiversal shenanigans with 33F7, Michaela Jaé is continuing to diversify her filmography with comedic (Loot), horror (American Horror Story), thriller (Skincare) and musical roles (Tick, Tick… Boom!). Hell, she even delved into the world of animation as a – lemme get this right – “Terrorcon ninja” in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. (From Blanca Evaneglista to Terracon ninja… iconic, c’mon.)
As the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe for her trailblazing role on Pose, Michaela Jaé is determined to keep “challenging the status quo” so fellow trans artists can follow in her footsteps. “There are a lot of stereotypes and tropes [about trans actors] that people believe,” she says. “It dampens the work that we, as trans women, have done for a long time. I like to see myself as the girl who is trying to create positive narratives around trans women and men, trans people alike, that queer people can have regular lives.”
In her GAY TIMES cover story, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez discusses the cathartic process of creating her debut album, playing a rotten “witch bitch” on American Horror Story: Delicate and why she “lived for the drama” on Pose.
Michaela Jaé, this album is truly stunning. Why was a fierce humanoid woman navigating an alien plant the right aesthetic for your debut?
It was to reflect my own journey, but also for anyone of the queer diaspora, or who is “different”. I wanted her to be a fembot, so she had to be extremely feminine. But, I also wanted people to know that, whether she’s feminine or masculine, she is still a robot so there’s nothing she can relate to on the plane of human life, at all. I’m so happy that a lot of my fans understood, ‘This is what different feels like, this is something that’s not reachable just yet.’ I mean, we do have robots coming into the world, know what I mean? I thought she was a great piece of the future that could be given to the world, sonically, and I wanted to touch upon many aspects of the past, present and future of pop. I wanted to incorporate the pop that I knew of, that my mother would consider “new age”, but some of the new generations would maybe consider old. I wanted all of that to be encompassed in this cloned character, and I wanted it to relay the message that we need to go from the past to the present to understand the future.
Is the robot still called Michaela Jaé? Or does she have a different name?
Her name is Michaela Jaé but in an alternate universe. So, we are the same person but not at the same time, if that makes sense!
Okay then, so what does it look like if Michaela Jaé meets Robot Michaela Jaé?
It’s very daunting and scary because the Michaela Jaé you’re talking to now is very present. She’s happy and jovial, even in the midst of turmoil in the world. She still chooses to be strong, have tenacity and grit and be disruptive by existing. Whereas Michaela Jaé 33F7 is in a world that is dystopian, broken and still quite technological, but holds some crazy morals. So, her world is a bit more dark and grim, but she’s like the vigilante superhero. We’re still the same person and we have the same morals. It’s just that we have totally different personality traits and birthplaces. She’s birthed in a lab, and my physical essence is the human experience.
How did the entire process of creating this album, from the singing to songwriting and the aesthetic element, fulfil you? What kind of impact did it have on you?
It had a huge impact on me. So much that I actually had a bit of a break because, when you step your foot into new territory, you don’t know what’s to come. Music is a very unpredictable world and you have to roll with the punches. Clearly, I’m willing and able and qualified. I went to school for it and learned the ins-and-outs. But, even when you learn the ins-and-outs, you’re still a newcomer when you delve into the space. That’s what I’ve learned and what inspired me to keep going, to get music and lyrics out there for people to resonate with. I always want people to be curious when they listen to my music, too, and I don’t want them to ever be stationary. Though I knew what was to come in the music industry, I still had the knowledge to work with some of my colleagues who were producers and writers. No matter queer or hetero, they know that this album had a message. All artists have a message. That’s why we write. That’s why we put it out.
There are some powerful lyrics on this album, especially in the song ‘I Am’. Can you talk to me about that?
Now that we can speak on both multiverses, model 33F7 had just broken down and had been running for her whole existence – ever since ‘Green Lights’ when she burnt down the lab. She’s gotten to a point where she reboots and ‘I Am’ recollects all her past and memories for her to finish her journey. ‘I Am’ was also written for people who feel like their bodies are policed, if they feel like their existence is being policed. ‘I Am’ is a message to those people who feel that way: keep being you, keep living and keep disrupting people with your existence. Existing [authentically as you are] is causing problems, but that shouldn’t be a reason you stop living [authentically as you are]. You’re not the problem.
I say this with love, but 33 is too damn short. Do you have plans for a deluxe or extended version? I just feel like the release of the album isn’t the end of this era, for me.
Okay, well I’ll take note of that, actually. Yes, it is too short. I did it very specifically for that reason. But, there is more music to come with the next album; more music in general. You’ve given me an idea, and I might have to take you up on that idea!
Well, let’s definitely talk for album number two. In the meantime, you need to drop your cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘Everything I Wanted’ on streaming. That gave me chills.
Really? You liked that? I always get a little worried about singing some of my peers’ songs because I never want to do them any wrong when I’m singing them. That means the world because I’m so insecure when it comes to that.
Nah, f**k that insecurity. Get rid of that.
Thank you! Okay, we’re throwing that in the garbage.
Since the end of Pose, you haven’t played a single character that’s even remotely like Blanca, from Loot to American Horror Story: Delicate and Skincare. Has that been intentional on your part?
Yeah, I wanted people to see my versatility and, henceforth, see other [trans] girls’ versatility as I am an example for many other girls out there. There are a lot of girls out there like me who are trans and trans people of colour, who are qualified to get the job done. But, there are a lot of stereotypes and tropes [about trans actors] that people believe. It dampens the work that we, as trans women, have done for a long time. I like to see myself as the girl who is trying to create positive narratives around trans women and men, trans people alike, [and show] that queer people can have regular lives.
Blanca is, of course, one of the most trailblazing LGBTQIA+ characters in history, but has it been a bit breezier for you as an actor and person to play a more light-hearted character like Sofia in Loot?
Believe it or not – you ready for this one? I lived for the drama [on Pose]. Comedy has actually been quite scary for me. I’m now much more… The pockets I’m falling much deeper into, I feel so much more comfortable because of my cast members. Drama was, and still is, my love and my heart. Being away on a comedic show does help take away a lot of the remnants of the dramas I’ve been doing. It does make it a bit easier, and it’s also another muscle to flex. Like I said, I want to show versatility whenever possible. Not just for myself, but for all of my queer people out there. [Comedy] was something I trained in when I was younger, too, and I took comedic acting classes at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. So, I had a little bit under my belt! But yeah, [Loot] feels way more lighter [than Pose].
I also loved you as the menacing Nicolette in Delicate.
Oh my God.
What was it like to play such a rotten motherf***er?
Ryan Murphy called me and said, ‘How would you feel about playing a witch bitch?’ He knew it was something I wanted to try and to see where I could take this character. I loved it and I loved playing someone whose powers weren’t visible. They were more-so [dealing with the] mind. And it was up to the audience member to figure out what happens, versus watching a Marvel movie and seeing a projectile going. I’m glad I got to be with other cast members who took their job seriously and not too seriously, but just enough that it was a bit camp too, honey. But, it was fun and weird and sometimes a little scary. Most of the time, I would have to resort to my switch just to get me in a light place.
You memorably made history two years ago as the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe Award. Have you noticed that this has had an impact on up-and-coming trans actors, whether that’s in the awards circuit or just their overall confidence in making it in the industry like you have?
For sure. When that happened, there was an influx of young trans people getting in contact with me, even some young cis girls too. I was so proud of that because, for the longest time, there was a group of cis women, as well as a group of cis men, who did not want me “influencing” the younger cis crowd. It was very sad and, to this day, it’s still happening. It’s crazy because your fans are kind of attuned to how you are as a person, too. I pay attention to a lot of fan crews with other artists and you can see the differences in personalities. I’ve noticed that mine are very inquisitive, calm and pulled back. They’re not disruptive, but they challenge the status quo. And they let me know that every single time in my DMs. I’m just like, ‘Ya’ll are really gagging me! I didn’t know ya’ll were listening. Werk.
Thanks for this chat, Michaela Jaé, it’s been really wonderful.
I’m holding myself to album two talks with you, because this was fantastic.
33 is out now.