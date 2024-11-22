Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is disrupting the system

As 33F7, a fashion-forward “fembot” of the cosmic variety, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is putting an intergalactic spin on pop. In September, the Pose icon released her debut album 33, a 90s-influenced collection of R&B, house and pop bops exploring themes such as self-discovery, resilience and empowerment via her alter-ego. From tackling body autonomy in ‘I Am’ to persecution and alienation in ‘Why’, 33 is the album that Michaela Jaé was destined to make – and one that cements her status as an up-and-coming sonic (and visual) force in the pop industry.

“[33] was to reflect my own journey, but also for anyone of the queer diaspora, or who is “different”,” she tells GAY TIMES. “At some point, you realise that you’re not the problem. You simply are.”

In addition to her multiversal shenanigans with 33F7, Michaela Jaé is continuing to diversify her filmography with comedic (Loot), horror (American Horror Story), thriller (Skincare) and musical roles (Tick, Tick… Boom!). Hell, she even delved into the world of animation as a – lemme get this right – “Terrorcon ninja” in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. (From Blanca Evaneglista to Terracon ninja… iconic, c’mon.)

As the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe for her trailblazing role on Pose, Michaela Jaé is determined to keep “challenging the status quo” so fellow trans artists can follow in her footsteps. “There are a lot of stereotypes and tropes [about trans actors] that people believe,” she says. “It dampens the work that we, as trans women, have done for a long time. I like to see myself as the girl who is trying to create positive narratives around trans women and men, trans people alike, that queer people can have regular lives.”

In her GAY TIMES cover story, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez discusses the cathartic process of creating her debut album, playing a rotten “witch bitch” on American Horror Story: Delicate and why she “lived for the drama” on Pose.

Michaela Jaé, this album is truly stunning. Why was a fierce humanoid woman navigating an alien plant the right aesthetic for your debut?

It was to reflect my own journey, but also for anyone of the queer diaspora, or who is “different”. I wanted her to be a fembot, so she had to be extremely feminine. But, I also wanted people to know that, whether she’s feminine or masculine, she is still a robot so there’s nothing she can relate to on the plane of human life, at all. I’m so happy that a lot of my fans understood, ‘This is what different feels like, this is something that’s not reachable just yet.’ I mean, we do have robots coming into the world, know what I mean? I thought she was a great piece of the future that could be given to the world, sonically, and I wanted to touch upon many aspects of the past, present and future of pop. I wanted to incorporate the pop that I knew of, that my mother would consider “new age”, but some of the new generations would maybe consider old. I wanted all of that to be encompassed in this cloned character, and I wanted it to relay the message that we need to go from the past to the present to understand the future.