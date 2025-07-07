Jonathan Bailey’s 10 hottest photos ever

Newsflash! Jonathan Bailey is currently one of the hottest stars in the world right now.

‘Hot’ in the sense that he’s become a major box office draw, and ‘hot’ in the sense that… well, you’ve seen him, right?

The British actor memorably rose to fame on the stage with plays such as Othello (2013), The York Realist (2018), and Cock (2022), as well as musicals like The Last Five Years (2017) and Company (2019) – the latter earning him a Laurence Olivier Award.

Although his charisma in the cult comedy series Crashing (2016) earned him a legion of followers, it wasn’t until 2020, with his role as Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix’s Regency-era series Bridgerton, that he became a global sensation.

Since then, he’s earned universal acclaim for performances as Timothy Laughlin in Fellow Travelers (2023), Fiyero in Wicked (2024), and Dr. Henry Loomis in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025), all of which have cemented his status as the most popular openly gay actor in the industry.

As the aforementioned dinosaur blockbuster breaks box office records and fans patiently await his second turn as Fiyero in Wicked: For Good (21 November), we’re looking back at Bailey’s roles with a thirsty lens – again, have you seen him?

See below for the 10 hottest shots of Jonathan Bailey throughout his ever-growing filmography.

Bridgerton (1.08)

Sideburns, pits, chest and that smile?! No wonder Bridgerton has become one of Netflix’s most-watched series…

Bridgerton (2.05)

The short haircut and glistening chest – are you kidding me?!

Bridgerton (3.01)

Yes, it’s basically the same photo as the one from season one, but you can never get too much of Jonathan Bailey in bed with his pits out, surely?

Crashing (1.05)

There’s a more NSFW shot we could’ve used from this scene, but we’re trying to be (w)holesome. That face card, though?

Fellow Travelers (1.01)

This was really crucial in advancing the rights of those within the toe-sucking community.

Fellow Travelers (1.02)

Matt Bomer nestled into Jonathan Bailey’s chest… Highly erotic and highly emotional, knowing the outcome of this series. Anyone else crying?

Fellow Travelers (1.03)

The contrast of Tim Laughlin’s slutty little glasses with his washboard abs and horny/angry demeanour remains one of the hottest things ever put to screen.

Fellow Travelers (1.08)

Or is slutty little glasses + washboard abs + horny/happy demeanour even hotter?

Wicked

No skin on show, but c’mon… Imagine if Jonathan Bailey looked at you like that?!

And, finally, the shot that has sent Twitter/X into meltdown mode…

Jurassic World Rebirth is out now, by the way!