Kristin Davis on powerful impact of And Just Like That’s non-binary storyline

Kristin Davis has opened up about And Just Like That’s powerful non-binary representation and the importance of “pushing envelopes.”

The Emmy-nominated actor and producer reprises her iconic role as Charlotte York Goldenblatt in the third season of the Sex and the City spin-off (now streaming in the UK on Sky and NOW TV).

The new episodes also mark the return of series mainstays Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes.

Speaking with GAY TIMES, Davis took a moment to reflect on her relationship with Charlotte and how it has evolved over the course of nine TV seasons and two films.

“It’s good. It’s really smooth. Really, it’s like having an alter ego that you really love. I love her, she’s easy, she’s great, people love her – which is so nice,” she said.

“It’s the best thing ever really for an actor to have a part like this that grows and changes over time that I get to do with people that I love, it’s perfect.”

As Davis mentioned, Charlotte has steadily evolved across the Sex and the City franchise, with the character stepping away from her conservative ideals and adopting a more diverse and liberal worldview.

One storyline that perfectly represents this feat is Charlotte’s bond with her youngest child, Rock – who came out as non-binary in season two.

When discussing their heartwarming dynamic and the show’s non-binary representation, Davis said: “Well, I think it’s so great and so perfect that Charlotte would have a child that would present her with challenges because this is great for her.

“She’s had to expand her worldview and learn how to be flexible. And there’s a great scene where Rock says to [Charlotte]… Rock does something that kind of throws [Charlotte] off because she’s like, ‘Well, I’m trying to see you as Rock and not the way I perceived you to be, you know, my fantasy or whatever,’ and Rock says to her, something like, ‘Mom, I’m going to be a lot of different people. I’m going to try on a lot of different people.’

“And I feel like for Charlotte, she’s like, ‘Oh, okay’ because Charlotte just wants to pin everything down. That’s how she is. She’s kind of controlling. So I think it’s really great that here’s this child whom she loves so much and who she just wants to succeed and be happy, and she has to really work inside herself to be a support system for them, truly. Right. I love that so much.”

Davis isn’t the only one who has fallen in love with And Just Like That…’s non-binary representation.

When asked if she has noticed the positive impact Rock’s storyline has had on viewers, the beloved talent revealed that some of her friends with non-binary children have expressed excitement over the show’s representation.

“They’re just excited to have anything out there. You know, anything that is opening in terms of people’s perceptions and possibly demystifying. Because I think there’s a lot of crazy rhetoric out there if you just look at the news,” she explained.

“So it’s nice to have a more personal story that is not trying to be salacious. It’s just a real story of a real kid. It’s fictional, of course, but we did a lot of research on it, and I know these other parents, and it is not that different than what they’re going through. So, each child is going to be different, of course. But I love it that it isn’t trying to make headlines. It just is.

“And I feel like that’s how it is for these parents of kids who are non-binary as well, or trans, whichever it might be. It just is a fact of their child’s existence… It is just who they are. And that’s really, I think the key important thing is just who your child is, and your job as a parent is to support that child. That’s it.”

The third season of And Just Like That… also sees the return of David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel, Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley, Cathy Ang as Lily Goldenblatt, John Corbett as Aidan Shaw, Niall Cunningham as Brady Hobbes, Chris Jackson as Herbert Wexley, Sebastiano Pigazzi as Giuseppe and Dolly Wells as Joy.

New stars include Logan Marshall-Green, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake and Rosie O’Donnell.

And Just Like That… season three is available on Sky and NOW.

You can watch our interview with Kristin Davis here or below.