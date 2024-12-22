Kristin Chenoweth effortlessly shuts down an anti-LGBTQ+ group boycotting Wicked

Kristin Chenoweth has expertly shut down this anti-LGBTQ+ group upset over the Wicked movie.

On 22 November, moviegoers worldwide were finally treated to the highly anticipated film adaptation of the beloved musical.

Directed by Jon M Chu, Wicked: Part One dives into the unlikely friendship between Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo), a powerful young woman misunderstood and feared due to her green skin, and Galinda Upland (Ariana Grande), a blonde and whimsical woman “gilded by privilege and ambition.”

Erivo and Grande are joined by Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s headmistress Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, an “altruistic Munchkin student”, and Marissa Bode as Elphaba’s “favoured sister“ Nessarose.

While the film has been celebrated by moviegoers worldwide, it has also been targeted by anti-LGBTQ+ hate groups like One Million Moms.

Earlier this month, the conservative organisation created a petition instructing parents to boycott Wicked because the film “pushes the LGBTQ agenda on families, particularly children.”

Fortunately, the hateful petition was swiftly slammed by fans of the film, including Broadway icon and the original actress to portray Galinda — Chenoweth.

“Everyone knows that ‘one million Moms‘ are a mere few hundred. Maybe. It’s called entertainment. Artistry. I am a Christian woman [and] originated the role of Glinda and all the silliness that these woman spew out of hate,“ she wrote in the comment section of Out’s piece covering the petition.

“No no no. I can’t help it: I try to love em anyways. For they don’t get it. For anyone who want to see girl power, then go se Wicked. On stage or in a movie theater.“

Chenoweth’s comment was an immediate hit with fans, with many praising the Glee star in her replies.

One person wrote: “Thank you for commenting this!!! The OG Glinda, everyone!“

Another fan commented: “My literal queen. I’m making my agenda all gays for Kristin. But, like, we all love you already.“

Since its release, Wicked: Part One has received universal acclaim from critics and viewers, who have lauded the film’s musical numbers, special effects, and Grande & Erivo’s electric chemistry.

In November, the two vocal powerhouses opened up to GAY TIMES about the film, including the excitement surrounding the “Gelphie“ femslash ship.

After mentioning how passionate the supporters of “Gelphie” were, Grande immediately responded: “I bet!”

“I think Elphie is… She’s goes wherever the wind goes. I think she loves Glinda, I think she loves love. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with celebrating the deep connection the both of them have,“ said Erivo.

“They do have a real relationship. It is true love, which is probably why people are shipping it. What they build with each other is an unbreakable bond and love.”

Grande continued: “And trust and truth and such a safe space for one another, which is what all relationships should be, whether it’s romantic or platonic.”

The ‘Into You‘ singer went on to say that Glinda “might be a little in the closet“ and didn’t rule out a future where “Gelphie“ is canon in live-action: “You never know, give it a little more time. It is just a true love, and I think that transcends sexuality.

