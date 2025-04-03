The Last of Us co-creator reveals when the show will come to an end

The co-creator of The Last of Us has revealed when the show will come to a close.

Back in 2023, the critically acclaimed HBO adaptation of the popular game franchise became an instant hit with TV enthusiasts for its stellar storytelling and showstopping performances from stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

Due to its popularity and universal acclaim – boasting a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes – the show was swiftly renewed for a second season weeks before its season one finale.

“I’m humbled, honoured, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey,” Neil Druckmann, executive producer and co-showrunner, said in a celebratory statement at the time.

Over the last two years, fans have patiently waited for the Primetime Emmy-nominated show to return. Fortunately, the countdown to season two is nearing its end, with the premiere set for 13 April.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, co-creator Craig opened up about the new batch of episodes, including what he’s most excited for fans to see.

“There are a lot of duos. Our show seems to be live in this duopolistic world where you have Joel and Ellie, Henry and Sam, Ellie and Riley… It’s always this interesting duopoly where everything gets shrunk down to these twosomes,” he told the news outlet.

“These duopolies that I love – by the way, the world is “pairs” or “duos,” I don’t know why I’m saying “duopoly,” that’s ridiculous. Watching Joel and Ellie is special in this season, but our community of Ellie and Dina is special. Ellie and Jesse have this remarkable friendship. I can’t wait for people to experience our world through these new twosomes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max (@streamonmax)

In addition to teasing the different dynamics between characters, Mazin addressed the show’s future following the release of season two.

“I’m not going past the game. I’ll just say that flat out. So if people are thinking, ‘Oh, these guys are planning the old cash grab thing,‘” he explained.

“I’m basically setting a decade of my rapidly dwindling life on fire to tell this story. The show is so hard to make. It has to have an end. So I’m not going past.“

While Mazin didn’t rule out someone else creating a “Dunk and Egg The Last of Us show,“ he revealed that he’s only looking at one or two more seasons to wrap up the current series.

“If this can happen all in one more season, great. If we feel like it makes sense to break it into two, then we will do that,“ he added.

Picking up five years after the events of season one, The Last of Us season two will see Joel and Ellie “drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”

In addition to Pascal and Ramsey, Gabriel Luna and Rutina Wesley will be reprising their roles as Tommy and Maria, respectively.

The second entry will also introduce a plethora of new faces, such as Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac.

Lastly, Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara is expected to be a guest star. However, her role is being kept under wraps.

Check out the full trailer for The Last of Us season two here or below.