The BBC’s hit LGBTQ+ series Juice gets exciting season 2 update

The BBC has shared an exciting new update regarding the second season of Juice.

In September 2023, TV enthusiasts were treated to the first entry of the LGBTQIA+ comedy series created by comedian Mawaan Rizwan.

Airing on BBC Three, Juice follows Jamma (Rizwan) as he clumsily navigates his chaotic family dynamics and love life.

The synopsis adds: “Mum, Farida (Shahnaz Rizwan), always makes everything about her, Dad, Saif (Jeff Mirza), ignores him and brother, Isaac (Nabhaan Rizwan), steals the limelight at work – the one place Jamma feels like he’s doing well. And when he finally does get the validation from boyfriend Guy (Russell Tovey), he can’t handle it. When Jamma’s emotions peak the world physically transforms around him.”

During its run, the surreal comedy received universal acclaim from viewers and critics, with many lauding the series for its trippy elements, cast performances and slapstick comedy.

After keeping fans in the dark for nearly a year, the broadcaster finally announced that a second season of Juice was officially greenlit alongside fellow BBC comedy Such Brave Girls.

In a statement, the head of comedy at the BBC, Jon Petrie, celebrated the return of Rizwan’s series, stating: “Mawaan and Kat are two of the funniest new voices in British comedy; in Juice and Such Brave Girls they created completely unique shows that made a real impact and were much-loved by audiences. It’s a no-brainer to have them back for a second time!”

Since that fateful day, the BBC has remained tight-lipped on additional details regarding Juice season two… until now.

On 1 April, the broadcaster announced that filming had officially begun on the new batch of episodes.

The BBC also shared a photo of Rizwan on the set, holding a clapperboard and wearing what appears to be clown makeup.

“We back baby! This series is wilder, weirder and even a bit scary. The team are on fire, and the cast are funnier than ever. Brace yourself. The storm is coming,” Rizwan said in a statement.

Lastly, the BBC shared new details about the plot, including the status of Jamma’s life at the start of the season.

“Jamma’s clowning around has landed him at the heart of a perfect storm: jobless, sofa-surfing and single. When a mysterious stranger offers to unburden him from his clownish ways to win Guy back, Jamma must decide if the risk is worth the reward,” the new logline revealed.

As of writing, a release date for Juice season two has not been announced. Stay tuned for more updates.

Check out the first season of Juice on BBC iPlayer.