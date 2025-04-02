The White Lotus: Patrick Schwarzenegger clarifies his reaction to incest kiss

The White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger has given further insight into his kissing scene with co-star Sam Nivola.

In the fifth episode of the hit HBO dark comedy, Schwarzenegger and Nivola’s characters—brothers Saxon and Lochlan Ratcliff—shared two kisses, the last of which was quite intimate, causing a mixture of reactions from viewers.

It was a storyline that Gay Twitter had expected to see after the premiere episode, which featured the pair engaging in an unhinged conversation related to porn, their sister Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) and masturbation.

Shortly after its release, Charlotte Le Bon, the actress who plays Chloe, the character encouraging the Ratliff brothers to participate in the incestuous act, shared behind-the-scenes details with Vulture about the scene – including Schwarzenegger’s not-so-pleasant reaction to kissing Nivola.

“Well, obviously they’re not brothers by blood, so that made it easier, I think, for Patrick, it was really difficult,” she told the news outlet.

“For Sam, he was kind of like, ‘It’s whatever, let’s just do it well one time, and it will be over.’ You know? Because if you don’t do it well the first time, then you have to do it over and over again.”

She added that Schwarzenegger’s “reaction in the episode is his genuine reaction. We all thought he was going to throw up. And Sam was like, ‘It’s fine, it’s just a kiss, calm down!’“

While it seemed like the Gen V star had a visceral reaction to kissing Nivola, he recently gave insight into the situation during the cast and creator Mike White’s recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“The thing is, that reaction? It’s Saxon,” Schwarzenegger said in response to Le Bon, who shared a similar story in the same interview.

“When I’m in character, I believe that’s what he would’ve done. Right then, and then again the next morning, it’s like, ‘Is he going to throw up?’ And he does,” he continued.

“I hope it wasn’t taken out of context that I would throw up because of Sam or whatever.”

In response to Schwarzenegger’s answer, Le Bon exclaimed, “Oh my God, I don’t want Patrick to be mad at me [for saying he wanted to throw up].”

As for Nivola, the young talent said that the scene “went as smoothly as that kind of thing can possibly go,” adding that he “only felt uncomfortable” about filming on the yacht because he gets seasick.

Like the first two seasons of The White Lotus, season three has captivated fans and critics due to its’ chaotic and taboo storylines, multilayered characters and stellar cast performances.

The explosive finale, running for an hour and a half, airs on 6 April in the US and 7 April in the UK. Watch the preview here or below.