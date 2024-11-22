“It’s true love”: Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande on “Gelphie” ship

The relationship between Elphaba and Glinda is “true love”, according to Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

In a recent interview, we came prepared with various rainbow-hued questions, from how their respective experiences as a queer woman and LGBTQIA+ ally impacted their performances, what Pride looks like in Oz and – we had to! – their thoughts on “Gelphie”.

Originating from Gregory Maguire’s novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, which in turn inspired the iconic stage musical and new blockbuster, “Gelphie” is a long-running femslash ship that vehemently supports a romance between Elphaba and Glinda.

There’s not a lack of sapphic evidence, either: in the aforementioned novel, the witches share a kiss and, in many stage productions, are incredibly close to one another – physically. Song such as ‘For Good’ and ‘What Is This Feeling?’ are also noted to have queer undertones.

Oh, and more incoming: Maguire even said in an interview that he does “hint” towards a relationship that is more than platonic.

When we mentioned how passionate supporters of “Gelphie” continue to be, Grande immediately said: “I bet!”

“I think Elphie is… She’s goes wherever the wind goes. I think she loves Glinda, I think she loves love. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with celebrating the deep connection the both of them have,” answered Erivo.

“They do have a real relationship. It is true love, which is probably why people are shipping it. What they build with each other is an unbreakable bond and love.”

Grande continued: “And trust and truth and such a safe space for one another, which is what all relationships should be, whether it’s romantic or platonic.”

The ‘Into You’ singer went on to say that Glinda “might be a little in the closet” and didn’t rule out a future where “Gelphie” is canon in live-action: “You never know, give it a little more time. It is just a true love, and I think that transcends sexuality.

“It’s a deep safety within each other and that’s why [fans] probably ship it.”

Directed by Jon M Chu (Step Up 2: The Streets, Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is now out worldwide.

Erivo and Grande are joined by Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s headmistress Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, an “altruistic Munchkin student” and Marissa Bode as Elphaba’s “favoured sister” Nessarose.

Deep breath for even more star power: Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Bronwyn James as ShenShen, Peter Dinklage as Doctor Dillamond and Keala Settle as Miss Coddle.

Watch GAY TIMES‘ interview with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande here or below.