Khalid ditches his clothes for BOSS’ steamy BOSS One campaign

Music sensation Khalid ditched his clothes for a new fashion campaign.

Over the last year, various male celebrities have stripped down to their underwear in partnership with big-name fashion brands.

In 2024, Jeremey Allen White set the internet ablaze when he starred in an underwear campaign for Calvin Klein – which The Bear star announced in a very steamy video filmed on a rooftop in New York City.

Last month, Red, White & Royal Blue star Taylor Zakhar Perez released an equally sexy campaign when he announced his new role as Lacoste’s new global underwear ambassador.

Now it looks like handsome R&B crooner Khalid has joined the fray of hot celebrity men posing in their knickers.

On 6 February, the ‘Better’ singer announced his involvement with BOSS’s new BOSS One campaign on Instagram.

“Lounging around in Boss One,” Khalid wrote alongside a photo of him wearing a white undershirt and a black pair of boxer briefs.

In another post, which he captioned “a chill day,” the Grammy-nominated singer showed off his fit arms in a muscle tee while wearing unbuttoned black jeans showcasing his BOSS underwear.

Naturally, fans quickly swarmed social media to share their reactions to Khalid’s hot new partnership.

One individual in the singer’s comment section wrote:” Is it hot in here, or it’s just me!”

Another fan on Twitter/X wrote: “Living his best life and being fine in the process.”

A third Khalid enthusiast commented: “The gift that keeps on giving.”

Khalid’s recent posts come a few months after he publically came out as gay on social media.

On 22 November, the Grammy-nominated talent took to his Twitter/X profile to reveal the news in a series of tweets.

“There yall go. Next topic, please, lol,” he wrote alongside a rainbow flag emoji.

In an additional tweet, Khalid gave further insight into his coming out announcement: “I got outed, and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao): I am not ashamed of my sexuality!

“In reality, it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me love yall.”

Khalid also affirmed his sexuality to a handful of fans on the platform, including one who claimed that “the closet was glass.”

“I wasn’t hiding anything! It’s just not any of your business,” he exclaimed in a quote tweet.

When another user expressed their hopes for the singer not to be gay, the latter wrote: “I am! And that’s okay!”