“I just fell to my knees”: Fans go wild over Taylor Zakhar Perez’s steamy Lacoste collaboration

Taylor Zakhar Perez‘s intimate Lacoste collaboration has sent fans into an absolute tizzy.

On 22 January, the popular clothing brand announced the Red, White & Royal, Blue star as its new global underwear ambassador.

To ring in his exciting role with Lacoste, Zakhar Perez stripped down for a jaw-dropping underwear campaign – which included a dreamy 15-second video promo.

Filmed in the heart of Paris, the clip starts with the 33-year-old talent wearing nothing but his white Lacoste boxer briefs as Oto’s ‘Discowar’ plays in the background.

The criminally short video ends with the handsome actor semi-clothed – wearing a pair of black slacks – as he lounges on the balcony of his Parisian abode.

Fortunately, the aforementioned video wasn’t the only content Lacoste released from Zakhar Perez’s underwear campaign.

On social media, the clothing brand shared a handful of photos –shot by photographer Quentin de Briey – of The Kissing Booth 2 star sporting his white-boxer briefs.

Another snapshot featured him standing on a plush bed while wearing a pair of black boxer briefs.

In a statement, Zakhar Perez expressed excitement for his partnership with Lacoste, describing it as “an honour.”

“I’ve always admired the history, legacy and creativity of the brand, and it’s with great pride that I now carry the values of the crocodile,” he added.

Since its release, fans have flocked to social media to share their reactions to the Minx star’s stunning underwear campaign.

“We all thinking the same thing, right??,” one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote.

Another fan tweeted: “Nothing appropriate is going through my head rn.”

A third person added: “Need him and Jonathan Bailey in a show/movie together ASAP.”

In addition to fulfilling his role as Lacoste’s new global underwear ambassador, Zakhar Perez is gearing up to return to the Red, White & Royal Blue universe.

Back in May, director Matthew López and author Casey McQuiston announced that a second film was officially on the way – featuring Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine reprising their roles as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry, respectively.

“Yes, there’s gonna be a sequel,” the American playwright exclaimed during a fan screening.

The Along For The Ride author added, “Matthew and I are writing it together. That’s all we can say.”

While fans have been eager to learn more about the film’s plot, the same can’t be said for Zakhar Perez, who told Variety in September that he’s been avoiding script details.

“I can’t tell you anything, and this is for a fact because I said, ‘Don’t tell me anything, because if I’m asked about it, it’s going to be tough not to Tom Holland it and talk a little about Spider-Man,'” he joked while attending the 2024 Emmy Awards.

When journalist Marc Malkin encouraged him to give just a little sliver of information, The Kissing Booth 3 star doubled down on being in the dark.

“I mean, the only thing I know is the special edition of the book, the blue book that came out, that’s the only thing I can think of being in the second one,” he added.

