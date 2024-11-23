“I wasn’t hiding anything”: Khalid comes out as gay after being outed on social media

Music sensation Khalid has come out as gay after he was outed on social media.

On 22 November, the Grammy-nominated talent took to his X/Twitter profile to reveal the news in a series of tweets.

“There yall go. Next topic, please lol,” he wrote alongside a rainbow flag emoji.

In an additional tweet, Khalid gave further insight into his coming out announcement: “I got outed, and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao): I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality, it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me love yall.”

Khalid also affirmed his sexuality to a handful of fans on the platform, including one who claimed that “the closet was glass.”

“I wasn’t hiding anything! It’s just not any of your business,” he exclaimed in a quote tweet.

When another user expressed their hopes for the singer not to be gay, the latter wrote: “I am! And that’s okay!”

Khalid’s announcement came hours after X user, Hugo D Almonte, seemingly outed the former on the platform.

In a handful of now-deleted tweets, Almonte claimed that he dated “one of your favourite gay R&B singers” before accusing the individual of trying to “set him up” for breaking an entry.

In a follow-up post, the Instagram influencer uploaded a picture of himself and the ‘Location’ singer alongside the caption: “B***h ass lied and said I broke into his house cause I didn’t want him.”

Since publically opening up about his sexuality, fans have flocked to social media to support Khalid.

One person wrote: “Don’t feel any pressure to speak about it any more, you don’t owe anyone any type of explanation, I’m so incredibly sorry that this wasn’t able to be on your own terms. but if you do ever wanna tell it your own way in the future, we’re ALL here to listen and support with open arms.”

Another fan tweeted: “I’m sorry someone thought it was ok to center themselves in your truth. It’s not our business, but you are right the world still turns, you are still loved, adored and appreciated.”

A third fan added: “Sending Khalid all the love, outing culture sucks and so does homophobia! Protect your peace, and welcome to the community! Sending you all the love and good vibes!”

Singer MNEK also showed support for Khalid by writing: “loser Loser LOSER LOSER behaviour [Hugo D Almonte].”

He added: “I don’t like that shit, that’s so WHACCCCCKKKKKKK.”

While Almonte has deleted all of his aforementioned tweets, he seemingly doubled down on his actions in a statement to Vulture.

“[It’s] really funny how it works because my intentions was never to out someone who’s clearly been out already in the community in Los Angeles,” he said.

“My intention was to share my story and share how he tried to use his power to silence me because I simply ended our relationship, he was afraid of what I might say.”

As of this writing, Khalid has not addressed Almonte’s various claims.