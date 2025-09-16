John Whaite announces his departure from OnlyFans: ‘It’s the start of a new chapter’

John Whaite has revealed he is ending his career as an OnlyFans creator.

In an Instagram post on 16 September, the former Great British Bake Off winner told followers that his life has “shifted in a way I couldn’t have predicted.”

He credited the shift to his two bakery businesses, Ruff Ruff Bakehouse and Ruff Ruff Brownies, explaining they’ve “taken up so much of my time but in the best possible way.”

“They’ve reminded me of a talent I’d neglected, and given me a new respect for the craft that first set me on this path all those years ago,” he continued.

“Working side by side with the team, creating something real and lasting, has shown me that my value isn’t in muscles or body image — it’s in building, baking, and sharing. For the first time since Bake Off 13 years ago, I feel a true sense of purpose again.”

Whaite added that leaving OnlyFans “isn’t the end of something, it’s the start of a new chapter – one rooted in passion, creativity, and community. And I couldn’t be more ready.”

He concluded his post by thanking his OnlyFans “fans and peers” for their support: “I wish you all well and much success.”

Whaite first joined OnlyFans in February 2025.

In his August Gay Times cover story, he explained that the move followed the stress of running his bakeries, “doing 12-hour days producing brownies, cutting brownies, shipping brownies”.

“Also, I’m not ashamed to admit that I’m a natural born attention seeker. I’m a performer. I like to perform. I like to have an audience, to feel validated for what I choose to give to an audience,” he said.

“For a long time I struggled with that. I used to be ashamed of being a show off, but I am a fucking show off! It doesn’t mean I’m a bad person.”

Reflecting on what’s next, Whaite said: “I’ve done everything I’ve wanted to do in terms of career. I think what going through Bake Off and Strictly has taught me is that happiness isn’t contingent on success or on financial success, because I’ve had money in the bank and I’ve been deeply unhappy.

“The thing that I’m most proud of in my life, without a shadow of a doubt, is the fact that my husband and I have been through 18 years of togetherness. When we got married we had all the mentions of ‘I give myself to you’ taken out of the script.

“There was no ownership involved in our wedding vows. We’re growing as individuals but side by side like two strong oak trees. I think that is the thing I’m most proud of, that I get to experience a relationship that is founded on mutuality and sincere respect for one another.”

You can read John Whaite’s full cover story with Gay Times here.