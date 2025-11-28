JADE breaks down each track on That’s Showbiz Baby! The Encore as she covers GAY TIMES

With the insane deluxe edition of her debut album arriving next week, JADE makes her GAY TIMES cover comeback!

Due for release on 5 December, That’s Showbiz Baby! The Encore features eight (!) new pop anthems, including the future gay sermon ‘Church’, shimmering sex bop ‘Use Me’, and her cover of Madonna’s classic ‘Frozen’.

JADE breaks down each new track one-by-one while reflecting on the highs and lessons of her first year as a solo artist, why she’s considering trading her debut’s genre chaos for a more streamlined second album, and how That’s Showbiz Baby “deepened” her connection to the LGBTQIA+ community.

On ‘Church’:

“I wrote ‘Church’ with Pablo [Bowman] and Sarah Hudson, one of the girlies that gets it, know what I mean? She’s an incredible songwriter who’s really intertwined with the LGBTQIA+ community in LA, so it felt important to write a song like that with her. I wanted ‘Church’ to feel like a love letter to those fans. It’s no secret that I have a predominantly LGBTQIA+ fan base. ‘Church’ is like ‘Angel [Of My Dreams]’, it’s telling a story of my journey within that space.”

On flying solo:

“On my own, I’ve learned that I’m actually really proud of myself, because I’ve surprised even myself with my creative vision and what I can achieve. I think that’s because I challenged myself and was willing to take risks regardless of the consequences. But, it is tougher on your own in many ways. You obviously have that creative freedom, and I’ve felt very liberated through the process… but the magnifying glass being on just me now has been, at times, really overwhelming. On my own, everyone’s a critic, everyone has an opinion, and I don’t think I’d be human if I didn’t let that in sometimes and let it affect me.”

On her LGBTQIA+ fans:

“On release week, I did a lot of sign-ins around the country. I was so emotional because of LGBTQIA+ fans coming up to me, whether it was just being lovely and thanking me, or hearing from so many gay couples that one of my songs was their wedding song — all these moments make it so worthwhile as an artist. Seeing young members of the LGBTQIA+ community at sign-ins or shows, sometimes with their parents or someone supporting them, really fills my heart with joy.”

On being an authentic LGBTQIA+ ally:

“I think now more than ever, I need to be stepping my ally pussy up and showing up in ways even I haven’t done before. I’m always looking online and seeing what my fans suggest about how to do that. So it’s definitely a mutual love, and it has grown stronger as a solo artist. I just hope that comes across as authentic.”

