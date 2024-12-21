“It’s a huge part of my album”: Lady Gaga confirms that Die With A Smile is on LG7

Pop icon Lady Gaga has shared some exciting details on LG7.

Back in August, the ‘Bad Romance’ singer teamed up with Bruno Mars for their epic ballad, ‘Die With A Smile.’

Backed by soaring vocals and a cinematic pop-rock production, the track was an instant hit with music listeners and critics – with many praising its 70s-esque style and Gaga and Mars’ expert songwriting abilities.

In a statement, Gaga said the single was a result of her and Bruno’s “mutual respect for each other.”

“I was finishing up my own album in Malibu, and one night after a long day, he asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on,“ she reminisced. “It was around midnight when I got there, and I was blown away when I heard what he had started making.

“We stayed up all night and finished writing and recording the song. Bruno’s talent is beyond explanation. His musicianship and vision is next level. There’s no one like him.”

While many Little Monsters (including us) assumed that ‘Die with a Smile‘ was released as a standalone single, Gaga recently teased its big role on her highly anticipated seventh studio album.

In a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, the ‘Free Woman‘ artist confirmed that the track is featured on LG7 – describing it as a “missing piece.”

“Die With a Smile is on my record – it’s a huge part of my album,“ she told the news outlet.

In addition to confirming the track’s placement on her untitled album, Gaga described the upcoming project as a record full of her “love of music.“

“So many different genres, so many different styles, so many different dreams. It leaps around genre in a way that’s almost corrupt,“ she explained to the publication.

“And it ends with love. That’s the answer to all the chaos in my life is that I find peace with love. Every song that I wrote, I just kept getting kind of swept away in these different dreams I was having about the past –– almost like a recollection of all these bad decisions that I made in my life. But it ends in this very happy place.“

Gaga’s recent interview comes a few months after she dropped the lead single to LG7, ‘Disease.’

Produced by Gaga with Andrew Watt and Cirkut, the pop banger features the Grammy-winning talent tap back into her iconic dark pop sound reminiscent of the EDM and industrial influences featured on her Born This Way album.

Days after releasing ‘Disease,’ Gaga treated fans to the single’s bloody, twisted and thought-provoking music video.

Reflecting on the meaning of the video, Gaga said: “I think a lot about the relationship I have with my own inner demons. It’s never been easy for me to face how I get seduced by chaos and turmoil. It makes me feel claustrophobic.

“‘Disease’ is about facing that fear, facing myself and my inner darkness, and realising that sometimes I can’t win or escape the parts of myself that scare me. That I can try and run from them, but they are still part of me, and I can run and run, but eventually I’ll meet that part of myself again, even if only for a moment.”

While Gaga has not announced the title of LG7, she revealed to AP Entertainment in September that it will arrive in February 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.